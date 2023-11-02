Evolent Health Inc (EVH) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Revenue Up by 44.9% YoY, Net Loss of $33.2 Million

Specialty Care Offerings Grew by 80%, Total Lives on Platform Increased to 78.1 Million

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Evolent Health Inc (EVH) reported Q3 2023 revenue of $511.0 million, a 44.9% increase from the same period in 2022.
  • The company's specialty care offerings grew by 80% compared to Q3 2022, with the NIA acquisition contributing approximately 24% of the growth.
  • Evolent reported a net loss of $33.2 million, resulting in a net loss margin of (6.5)%.
  • The company's Adjusted EBITDA was $48.7 million, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.5%.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Evolent Health Inc (EVH, Financial) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in revenue and specialty care offerings, despite a net loss for the quarter.

Financial Performance

Evolent's Q3 2023 revenue was $511.0 million, marking a 44.9% increase from the $352.6 million reported in the same period last year. The company's specialty care offerings (revenue excluding revenue from administrative services) grew by 80% compared to Q3 2022. However, the company reported a net loss of $33.2 million, resulting in a net loss margin of (6.5)%.

Key Financial Metrics

The company's Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $48.7 million, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.5%. Total Lives on Platform increased significantly to 78.1 million, up from 19.5 million in Q3 2022. The company managed 15.0 thousand cases during the quarter for case-based products, yielding an average per case revenue of $2,490.

Commercial Arrangements and Future Outlook

Evolent announced several new commercial arrangements, including plans to launch a cardiology Performance Suite with Florida Blue for their Medicare Advantage population in Q1 2024. The company also added two new complex care provider agreements. Seth Blackley, CEO of Evolent, stated,

We exceeded expectations for profitability, new business development, and cash flow in the quarter and we are tracking well towards our financial goals for 2023 and beyond."

Guidance for Q4 2023 and Full Year 2023

For Q4 2023, Evolent expects revenue to be in the range of approximately $537 million to $557 million, and Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of approximately $45 million to $53 million. For the full year 2023, the company is raising its Adjusted EBITDA guidance, with revenue expected to be in the range of approximately $1.945 billion to $1.965 billion and Adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of approximately $192 million to $200 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Evolent Health Inc for further details.

