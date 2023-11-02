Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) Reports Record Top Line in Q3 2023

Company's strategic initiatives drive strong profitability and substantial cash flow generation

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) reports record top line driven by Ambition 2025 growth initiatives.
  • Company demonstrates strong third quarter profitability and substantial cash flow generation.
  • Net sales increased by 7.0% compared to the prior year, reaching $2.58 billion.
  • Company repurchased and retired all outstanding convertible preferred shares.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN, Financial) announced its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a record top line, driven by its Ambition 2025 strategic plan and the strength of its business model. The company's disciplined pricing, labor productivity, and working capital management led to record quarterly net sales, strong net income, and solid cash flow generation.

Financial Highlights

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN, Financial) reported net sales of $2.58 billion, a 7.0% increase compared to the prior year. This increase was largely driven by the contributions of acquired branches and greenfields over the last four quarters. The company's gross profit stood at $672.6 million, while the operating expense was $418.8 million. The company reported a net income of $161.3 million.

Residential roofing product sales increased by 13.6%, non-residential roofing product sales decreased by 7.6%, and complementary product sales increased by 12.7% compared to the prior year. The company's gross margin decreased slightly to 26.0%, from 26.1% in the prior year, as higher product costs offset higher average selling prices for the company's products.

Share Repurchase and Investments

During the third quarter of 2023, Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN, Financial) repurchased all the outstanding preferred shares as well as approximately $25M worth of common shares, reducing the as-converted share count by more than 13%. The company has deployed a substantial amount of capital on growth projects and returns to shareholders so far in 2023, while remaining well within its target debt leverage range.

Outlook

As the company enters the fourth quarter, it is well-positioned to build on its momentum to deliver superior value to its customers, shareholders, employees, and communities and deliver on Ambition 2025. The company's strong third quarter results reflect its team's high caliber execution on its strategic plan and the power of its business model.

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN, Financial) will host a conference call and webcast today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss these results. Interested parties can register for the conference call or webcast by visiting the Beacon Investor Relations Events & Presentations page.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.