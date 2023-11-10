Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings and Recent Developments

Revenues increase by $2.6 million while net income decreases by $11.2 million compared to the same period in 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) completed $106 million in new investments in Q3
  • Strengthened balance sheet with a $429 million term loan in Q3
  • Revenues for Q3 2023 totaled $242.0 million, an increase of $2.6 million over the same period in 2022
  • Net income for Q3 2023 totaled $93.9 million, a decrease of $11.2 million over the same period in 2022
Article's Main Image

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI, Financial) released its earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 2, 2023. The company reported a revenue increase of $2.6 million compared to the same period in 2022, totaling $242.0 million. However, net income decreased by $11.2 million, totaling $93.9 million.

Financial Performance and Highlights

Omega's CEO, Taylor Pickett, stated that the company's Q3 financial performance exceeded expectations due to higher-than-expected interest income and unanticipated rent payments from some operators. The company also strengthened its balance sheet by issuing a $429 million term loan, fixed at 5.6%, and repaying $350 million of bonds that matured in August.

Income Statement Overview

Revenues for Q3 2023 increased primarily due to the timing of operator restructurings and transitions and revenue from new investments completed throughout 2022 and 2023. Expenses for the quarter totaled $194.5 million, an increase of $16.8 million over the same period in 2022. The increase in expenses primarily resulted from an increase in impairment on real estate properties and an increase in stock-based compensation expense. Net income for the quarter totaled $93.9 million, a decrease of $11.2 million over the same period in 2022.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $5.3 billion of outstanding indebtedness with a weighted-average annual interest rate of 4.34%. The company's indebtedness consisted of an aggregate principal amount of $4.6 billion of senior unsecured notes, $478.5 million of unsecured term loans, $289.4 million of secured debt, and $19.5 million of borrowings outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility. As of September 30, 2023, total cash and cash equivalents were $554.7 million, and the company had $1.4 billion of undrawn capacity under its unsecured revolving credit facility.

Dividends

On October 20, 2023, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.67 per share, to be paid on November 15, 2023, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2023.

Future Outlook

Despite some smaller restructurings ongoing, many tenants still on a cash-basis, and some security deposits being depleted, Omega remains constructive on the longer-term opportunities within the industry. The operating backdrop continues to improve, with occupancy increasing and the tight labor market slowly moderating. In the longer term, the skilled nursing industry is well-positioned to benefit from multi-decade demographic tailwinds.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Omega Healthcare Investors Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.