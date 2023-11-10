Paramount Global Reports 3% Revenue Growth in Q3 2023, Direct-to-Consumer Revenue Up by 38%

Paramount+ Subscribers Surpass 63M Globally, Revenue Increases by 61%

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Paramount Global (PARA) reported a 3% increase in total company revenue for Q3 2023, with Direct-to-Consumer revenue growing by 38%.
  • Paramount+ platform reached over 63 million global subscribers, with revenue increasing by 61%.
  • The company's total affiliate and subscription revenue increased by 14%.
  • Adjusted OIBDA for the Direct-to-Consumer segment improved by 31%.
Article's Main Image

Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 2, 2023, revealing a 3% increase in total company revenue. The company's Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) revenue saw significant growth, increasing by 38%.

Financial Highlights

Paramount Global's total revenue for Q3 2023 was $7,133 million, a 3% increase from $6,916 million in Q3 2022. The company's Direct-to-Consumer segment reported a revenue of $1,692 million, a 38% increase from $1,226 million in the same period last year. The Filmed Entertainment segment also saw a 14% increase in revenue, from $783 million in Q3 2022 to $891 million in Q3 2023.

Operating income for Q3 2023 was $621 million, a 10% increase from $566 million in Q3 2022. However, the company reported a net loss of $855 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Paramount+ Performance

Paramount+ saw significant growth in Q3 2023, with global subscribers surpassing 63 million. The platform's revenue increased by 61%, driven by subscriber growth and increased advertising revenue. The average revenue per user (ARPU) for Paramount+ expanded by 16% year-over-year.

CEO's Commentary

We continue to execute our strategy and prioritize prudent investment in streaming while maximizing the earnings of our traditional business. In Q3, we successfully grew Direct-to-Consumer revenue and Paramount+ subscribers while narrowing DTC losses over 30%. In fact, we now expect DTC losses in 2023 will be lower than in 2022 – meaning streaming investment peaked ahead of plan. Looking ahead, we remain on the path to achieving significant total company earnings growth in 2024." - Bob Bakish, President & CEO of Paramount Global

Outlook

Paramount Global continues to focus on its streaming services, with the company forecasting that DTC losses in 2023 will be lower than in 2022. The company also expects to achieve significant total company earnings growth in 2024.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Paramount Global for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.