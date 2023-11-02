Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Reports Q4 and Full Year FY23 Results

Revenue of $1.219 Billion and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $2.20

2 hours ago
Summary
  • Q4 revenue of $1.219 billion, with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.52 and non-GAAP diluted EPS of $2.20
  • Annual operating cash flow of $1.856 billion, up 30% year-over-year
  • Free cash flow of $1.646 billion, up 76% year-over-year
  • Declared a cash dividend of $0.68 per share of the company's common stock
On November 2, 2023, Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS, Financial) reported its fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year-end results for the period ended September 29, 2023. Despite macroeconomic headwinds, the company delivered solid results, reflecting its resilient business model and operational excellence.

Financial Highlights

The revenue for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2023 was $1.219 billion. On a GAAP basis, the operating income for the fourth fiscal quarter was $254.0 million with diluted earnings per share of $1.52. On a non-GAAP basis, the operating income was $397.9 million with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.20.

The company generated record free cash flow well above $1.6 billion for fiscal 2023, increasing 76% year-over-year. The annual operating cash flow was $1.856 billion, up 30% year-over-year.

Commentary

“Skyworks delivered solid results despite macroeconomic headwinds reflecting our resilient business model and operational excellence,” said Liam K. Griffin, chairman, chief executive officer and president of Skyworks. “We generated record free cash flow well above $1.6 billion for fiscal 2023, increasing 76% year-over-year. In light of the cycle volatility, we continue to make strategic investments in growth areas, expanding our customer base and diversifying the reach of our business.”

Business Highlights

During the fourth fiscal quarter, Skyworks secured 5G content for premium Android smartphones including Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE and several models in the VOX ecosystem. The company also accelerated design wins in Wi-Fi, including NETGEAR’s Wi-Fi 7 mesh system, Linksys Velop® Pro 6E tri-band mesh router and TP-Link’s quad-band Wi-Fi 7 router.

Outlook

For the first fiscal quarter of 2024, Skyworks expects revenue to be $1.175 to $1.225 billion. At the mid-point of the revenue range, the company anticipates non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.95.

Dividend Payment

Skyworks’ board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.68 per share of the company’s common stock, payable on Dec. 12, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on Nov. 21, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Skyworks Solutions Inc for further details.

