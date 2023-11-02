Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Revenue Totals $12.7 Million, Cash and Cash Equivalents Reach $48.7 Million

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX) reported Q3 2023 financial results on November 2, 2023.
  • Revenue for the quarter totaled $12.7 million, compared to $40.7 million in Q3 2022.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $48.7 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $32.7 million as of December 31, 2022.
  • Net loss for Q3 2023 was $8.2 million, compared to a net income of $15.0 million for the same period in 2022.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Cidara Therapeutics Inc (CDTX, Financial), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted therapies for serious diseases, reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company also provided an update on its corporate activities and product pipeline.

Corporate Highlights and Financial Results

CDTX reported revenue of $12.7 million for Q3 2023, compared to $40.7 million for the same period in 2022. The revenue for the recent quarter was primarily related to the achievement of milestones and ongoing research and development, clinical supply services provided to Mundipharma, Janssen, and Melinta, and royalty revenue recognized following the commercial launch of REZZAYO in the U.S. on July 31, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023, the company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $48.7 million, compared to $32.7 million as of December 31, 2022. Research and development expenses were $17.3 million for Q3 2023, compared to $20.0 million for the same period in 2022. General and administrative expenses were $3.6 million for Q3 2023, compared to $5.8 million for the same period in 2022.

The net loss for Q3 2023 was $8.2 million, compared to a net income of $15.0 million for the same period in 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, net loss was $17.3 million and $16.4 million, respectively.

Recent Developments and Future Plans

CDTX has made significant advancements in its REZZAYO program and Cloudbreak® drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) platform. The company is also planning to file an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) in mid-2024 for CBO421, a potential best-in-class inhibitor of CD73.

CDTX received a positive opinion from the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for Rezafungin for the treatment of invasive candidiasis in adults. The company also received an Election to Proceed Notice from Janssen for CD388 for the universal prevention of influenza A and B, which represents a key validation of the significant potential of this clinical program.

CDTX is eligible to potentially receive an additional $685.0 million in development, regulatory, and commercial milestones, plus tiered royalties on worldwide sales under the collaboration agreement with Janssen.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cidara Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.