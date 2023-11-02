Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Announces Q3 2023 Results: AFFO per Share Up by Over 10% YoY

Company Raises Full Year 2023 AFFO per Share Guidance Amid Strong Operational Results

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) reported a 10% YoY increase in AFFO per share for Q3 2023.
  • The company raised its full year 2023 AFFO per share guidance to a new range of $1.24 to $1.30.
  • Global Warehouse segment revenue increased by 0.6% to $602.6 million.
  • Total revenue for Q3 2023 decreased by 11.9% to $667.9 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD, Financial), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, announced its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a 10% year-over-year increase in AFFO per share, primarily driven by its global warehouse same store pool, which generated NOI growth of 5.3% on a constant currency basis.

Financial Highlights

The company's total revenue for Q3 2023 was $667.9 million, marking an 11.9% decrease. However, total NOI increased by 4.4% to $189.1 million. The net loss for the quarter was $2.1 million, or $0.01 loss per diluted common share. Core EBITDA increased by 9.2% to $144.0 million, and AFFO was $88.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share.

Global Warehouse segment revenue increased by 0.6% to $602.6 million, and its NOI increased by 6.7% to $177.8 million. The same store revenue for this segment was flat on an actual basis, or decreased by 0.6% on a constant currency basis.

Operational Highlights

During the quarter, Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD, Financial) raised $419 million in common equity by issuing 13.2 million shares at a weighted average price of $31.63 per share through its ATM program. The company also announced the strategic acquisition of Safeway Freezers, a temperature-controlled company located in Southern New Jersey, for a total investment of approximately $37 million.

George Chappelle, Chief Executive Officer of Americold Realty Trust, commented on the results,

We are pleased with our third quarter results where we delivered AFFO per share of $0.32, an increase of over 10% versus prior year’s quarter. This performance was primarily driven by our global warehouse same store pool, which generated NOI growth of 5.3%, on a constant currency basis."

Outlook

Due to the progress made around economic occupancy and pricing, combined with the ability to manage all aspects of the variable cost structure within the same store pool, and the reduction of interest expense due to the pay down of debt, Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD, Financial) is raising its full year 2023 AFFO per share guidance to a new range of $1.24 to $1.30.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Americold Realty Trust Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.