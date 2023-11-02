On November 2, 2023, Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX, Financial), a clinical-stage neuroscience company, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported significant clinical development milestones in its Alzheimer’s disease pipeline and provided updates on its business operations.

Company Performance and Challenges

The company reported considerable progress in Q3 2023, with significant clinical development milestones in its Alzheimer’s disease pipeline. The company is advancing enrollment in its Phase 2 SHINE trial for people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and has initiated recruitment in its Phase 2 START trial. The company also presented data from its SEQUEL EEG study at CTAD 2023.

Financial Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, the company's cash and cash equivalents were approximately $33.0 million, and total grant funds remaining from the NIA were $74.3 million. The company estimates that it has sufficient cash to fund operations and capital expenditures through November of 2024.

Income Statement Summary

Research and development expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, were $11.7 million, compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily related to higher costs associated with Phase 2 trial activities with contract research organizations, clinical supply manufacturing, and preclinical research.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, were $3.1 million compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily related to lower professional fees, Director & Officer Liability insurance partially offset by increased equity-based compensation.

The company reported a net loss of $6.7 million or $(0.22) per basic and diluted share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $6.6 million or $(0.29) per basic and diluted share during the same period in 2022.

Looking Forward

Looking ahead, the company expects to report topline results from its Phase 2 SHINE trial in mid-2024. Following this in 2024, the company expects to disclose data from its Phase 2 SHIMMER trial for patients suffering from dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cognition Therapeutics Inc for further details.