Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Company's R&D expenses rise while G&A expenses decrease, cash and cash equivalents stand at $33.0 million

Author's Avatar
49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX) reported a net loss of $6.7 million or $(0.22) per basic and diluted share for Q3 2023.
  • Research and development expenses increased to $11.7 million, up from $8.3 million in the same period in 2022.
  • General and administrative expenses decreased to $3.1 million, down from $4.4 million in Q3 2022.
  • The company's cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2023, were approximately $33.0 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, Cognition Therapeutics Inc (CGTX, Financial), a clinical-stage neuroscience company, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported significant clinical development milestones in its Alzheimer’s disease pipeline and provided updates on its business operations.

Company Performance and Challenges

The company reported considerable progress in Q3 2023, with significant clinical development milestones in its Alzheimer’s disease pipeline. The company is advancing enrollment in its Phase 2 SHINE trial for people with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease and has initiated recruitment in its Phase 2 START trial. The company also presented data from its SEQUEL EEG study at CTAD 2023.

Financial Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, the company's cash and cash equivalents were approximately $33.0 million, and total grant funds remaining from the NIA were $74.3 million. The company estimates that it has sufficient cash to fund operations and capital expenditures through November of 2024.

Income Statement Summary

Research and development expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, were $11.7 million, compared to $8.3 million for the same period in 2022. The increase was primarily related to higher costs associated with Phase 2 trial activities with contract research organizations, clinical supply manufacturing, and preclinical research.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, were $3.1 million compared to $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily related to lower professional fees, Director & Officer Liability insurance partially offset by increased equity-based compensation.

The company reported a net loss of $6.7 million or $(0.22) per basic and diluted share for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to a net loss of $6.6 million or $(0.29) per basic and diluted share during the same period in 2022.

Looking Forward

Looking ahead, the company expects to report topline results from its Phase 2 SHINE trial in mid-2024. Following this in 2024, the company expects to disclose data from its Phase 2 SHIMMER trial for patients suffering from dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cognition Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.