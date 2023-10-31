On October 31, 2023, Stephen Smith, a director at WEX Inc (WEX, Financial), purchased 1,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be an indicator of an executive's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Stephen Smith is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. His role as a director at WEX Inc involves providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's operations. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in WEX Inc's future.

WEX Inc is a leading provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates in a variety of sectors, including fleet operations, travel and healthcare. WEX Inc's innovative payment solutions help businesses control their spending and save money.

Insider buying refers to when a director, executive, or any person with access to key company information purchases shares of that company's stock. This is often seen as a positive sign as it suggests that insiders believe the company's stock is undervalued and expect it to increase in the future.

Over the past year, Stephen Smith has purchased a total of 1,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a positive sentiment towards the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for WEX Inc shows a total of 3 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year. Despite the higher number of sells, the recent purchase by the insider could signal a shift in insider sentiment.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of WEX Inc were trading at $165.31, giving the company a market cap of $7.355 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.76, which is higher than the industry median of 25.77 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, WEX Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $165.31 and a GuruFocus Value of $220.28, WEX Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at WEX Inc, coupled with the company's solid fundamentals and undervalued status according to the GuruFocus Value, could make it an attractive option for investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.