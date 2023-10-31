Insider Buying: Director Stephen Smith Acquires 1,000 Shares of WEX Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 31, 2023, Stephen Smith, a director at WEX Inc (WEX, Financial), purchased 1,000 shares of the company. This move is significant as insider buying can often be an indicator of an executive's confidence in the company's future prospects.

Stephen Smith is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the financial sector. His role as a director at WEX Inc involves providing strategic guidance and oversight to the company's operations. His decision to increase his stake in the company is a strong vote of confidence in WEX Inc's future.

WEX Inc is a leading provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates in a variety of sectors, including fleet operations, travel and healthcare. WEX Inc's innovative payment solutions help businesses control their spending and save money.

Insider buying refers to when a director, executive, or any person with access to key company information purchases shares of that company's stock. This is often seen as a positive sign as it suggests that insiders believe the company's stock is undervalued and expect it to increase in the future.

Over the past year, Stephen Smith has purchased a total of 1,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This indicates a positive sentiment towards the company's stock.

1720380792946880512.png

The insider transaction history for WEX Inc shows a total of 3 insider buys and 13 insider sells over the past year. Despite the higher number of sells, the recent purchase by the insider could signal a shift in insider sentiment.

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of WEX Inc were trading at $165.31, giving the company a market cap of $7.355 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.76, which is higher than the industry median of 25.77 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

1720380813117288448.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, WEX Inc is modestly undervalued. With a price of $165.31 and a GuruFocus Value of $220.28, WEX Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at WEX Inc, coupled with the company's solid fundamentals and undervalued status according to the GuruFocus Value, could make it an attractive option for investors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.