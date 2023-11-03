Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Q3 2023 Earnings: Diluted EPS Up 32% YoY, Total Revenues Increase by 2.3%

Company also updates 2023 guidance for U.S. Comparable Restaurant Sales and EPS

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) reports Q3 2023 diluted EPS of $0.45, marking a 32% increase from Q3 2022.
  • Total revenues for Q3 2023 reached $1,079.8 million, a 2.3% increase from Q3 2022.
  • BLMN repurchased 2.4 million shares for a total of $61 million through October 31, 2023.
  • The company updates its 2023 guidance for U.S. Comparable Restaurant Sales and EPS.
Article's Main Image

On November 3, 2023, Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report, highlighting a 32% year-over-year increase in diluted EPS and a 2.3% increase in total revenues compared to Q3 2022. The company also updated its 2023 guidance for U.S. Comparable Restaurant Sales and EPS.

Financial Performance and Highlights

BLMN reported a Q3 2023 diluted EPS of $0.45, up from $0.34 in Q3 2022. Adjusted diluted EPS for Q3 2023 was $0.44, marking a 26% increase from Q3 2022. Total revenues for the quarter reached $1,079.8 million, a 2.3% increase from $1,055.8 million in Q3 2022.

CEO David Deno commented on the results, stating,

We saw strong earnings per share growth in the quarter. We remain focused on driving traffic and maintaining margins as we navigate the near-term sales environment. We are confident that the investments we made in food, service and technology will elevate the guest experience and lead to sustainable, long-term sales and profit growth."

Financial Outlook

BLMN updated its 2023 financial outlook, adjusting its expectations for U.S. comparable restaurant sales, diluted earnings per share, and effective income tax rate. The company now expects U.S. comparable restaurant sales to be between 1.5% and 2%, down from the previous outlook of 2% to 4%. Adjusted diluted earnings per share are now expected to be between $2.80 and $2.90, down from the previous range of $2.91 to $3.00.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During 2023, BLMN repurchased 2.4 million shares for a total of $61 million. The company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on November 29, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2023.

Restaurant Performance

BLMN reported mixed results for its U.S. comparable restaurant sales. Outback Steakhouse saw a decrease of 1.1%, Bonefish Grill decreased by 0.5%, and Flemings Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar decreased by 4.1%. However, Carrabbas Italian Grill saw an increase of 3.0%. Internationally, Outback Steakhouse in Brazil reported a 4.1% increase in comparable restaurant sales.

For more detailed financial information, please visit www.bloominbrands.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Bloomin Brands Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.