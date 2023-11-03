Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) Reports 10% Revenue Increase and Raises Fiscal 2024 Outlook

Non-GAAP operating earnings surged 35% to $571 million, and non-GAAP diluted EPS rose 44% to $1.73

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported a 10% increase in revenue to $54.8 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.
  • The company's non-GAAP operating earnings increased 35% to $571 million, driven by significant increases in both Pharmaceutical and Medical segment profits.
  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 44% to $1.73, reflecting the increase in non-GAAP operating earnings.
  • Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) raised its fiscal 2024 non-GAAP EPS guidance to $6.75 to $7.00, from $6.50 to $6.75.
Article's Main Image

On November 3, 2023, Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial) released its first quarter fiscal 2024 earnings report. The company reported a 10% increase in revenue to $54.8 billion, up from $49.6 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. The GAAP operating loss was $14 million due to a non-cash, pre-tax goodwill impairment of $581 million related to the Medical segment. However, non-GAAP operating earnings increased 35% to $571 million in the quarter, driven by significant increases in both Pharmaceutical and Medical segment profits.

Financial Performance Highlights

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial)'s Pharmaceutical segment profit grew 18% to $507 million, and the Medical segment delivered $71 million in segment profit. Non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 44% to $1.73, reflecting the increase in non-GAAP operating earnings, a lower share count, and lower interest and other expenses, partially offset by a higher non-GAAP effective tax rate.

The company's CEO, Jason Hollar, commented on the results, stating,

With strong first quarter results and an improved outlook for the year, we are continuing our operating momentum into fiscal 2024. In Q1, we delivered significant profit growth in both the Pharmaceutical and Medical segments, which along with our favorable capital structure and opportunistic capital deployment, gives us confidence to raise fiscal 2024 non-GAAP EPS guidance."

Financial Tables Summary

The financial tables provided in the report show a detailed breakdown of Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial)'s performance. The company's revenue increased by 10% year-over-year to $54.8 billion, while non-GAAP operating earnings rose by 35% to $571 million. Net earnings attributable to Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) were $5 million, a significant decrease from $110 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This was primarily due to a goodwill impairment related to the Medical segment.

The Pharmaceutical segment saw an 11% increase in revenue to $51.0 billion, driven by brand and specialty pharmaceutical sales growth from existing customers. The Medical segment's revenue remained flat at $3.8 billion, reflecting lower PPE volumes and pricing, offset by growth in at-Home Solutions and inflationary impacts.

Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Cardinal Health Inc (CAH, Financial) raised its fiscal 2024 guidance range for non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc. to $6.75 to $7.00, from $6.50 to $6.75. The company also updated its Pharmaceutical segment profit outlook for fiscal 2024 to 7% to 9% growth, from 4% to 6% growth.

The company also highlighted recent achievements, including initiating a $500M accelerated share repurchase program, distributing recently commercialized COVID-19 vaccines, launching its Kangaroo OMNI™ Enteral Feeding Pump in the U.S., and being named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking by 3BL Media.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Cardinal Health Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.