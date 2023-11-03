Dominion Energy Inc (D) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings, GAAP Net Income of $0.17 Per Share

Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) of $0.77 Per Share, Down from $0.99 in Q3 2022

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • GAAP net income for Q3 2023 stands at $0.17 per share, down from $0.91 per share in Q3 2022.
  • Operating earnings (non-GAAP) for Q3 2023 were $0.77 per share, compared to $0.99 per share for the same period in 2022.
  • The company's fully regulated Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project is on time and on budget.
  • Dominion Energy initiates Q4 2023 operating earnings (non-GAAP) guidance of $0.35 per share.
Article's Main Image

On November 3, 2023, Dominion Energy Inc (D, Financial) released its third-quarter 2023 earnings report. The company reported a GAAP net income of $0.17 per share and operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $0.77 per share. This represents a decrease from the same period in 2022, where GAAP net income was $0.91 per share and operating earnings were $0.99 per share.

Financial Performance and Business Review

According to the company's Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy has made significant progress in its business review. The review aims to reposition the company to create maximum long-term value for shareholders, employees, customers, and other stakeholders. The company's fully regulated offshore wind project is on time and on budget and is expected to save customers more than $3 billion in fuel costs over the first 10 years of operation.

Financial Results

Dominion Energy reported unaudited net income of $163 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023, compared with net income of $778 million for the same period in 2022. Operating earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023, were $667 million, compared to operating earnings of $847 million for the same period in 2022.

Future Outlook

The company expects fourth-quarter operating earnings of approximately $0.35 per share based on normal weather in its utility service areas. Dominion Energy also plans to host an investor event upon conclusion of the company’s business review to discuss the Company’s repositioned strategic and financial outlook.

Consolidated Statements of Income

Operating revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $3.81 billion, compared to $3.96 billion for the same period in 2022. Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $2.78 billion, compared to $2.97 billion for the same period in 2022. Income from operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $1.04 billion, compared to $995 million for the same period in 2022.

Segment Reported and Operating Earnings

Operating earnings for Dominion Energy Virginia were $532 million, down from $618 million in Q3 2022. Dominion Energy South Carolina reported operating earnings of $143 million, down from $175 million in the same period last year. Contracted Energy reported operating earnings of $54 million, down from $65 million in Q3 2022. Corporate and Other reported a loss of $62 million, compared to a loss of $11 million in Q3 2022.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dominion Energy Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.