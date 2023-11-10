W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Rises by 19.2% YoY, AFFO Per Share Down by 2.9% YoY

Company's strategic plan to exit office sector continues, with $978.4 million in investment volume completed during the nine months ended September 30, 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Net income attributable to W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) for Q3 2023 was $125.0 million, up 19.2% from $104.9 million for Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) for Q3 2023 was $1.32 per diluted share, down 2.9% from $1.36 per diluted share for Q3 2022.
  • W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) completed investments totaling $978.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, including $39.9 million during Q3 2023.
  • The company's strategic plan to exit the office sector is in progress, with four properties sold to date under the program for gross proceeds of $142.5 million.
Article's Main Image

W.P. Carey Inc (WPC, Financial), a net lease real estate investment trust, reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 3, 2023. The company's net income attributable to W.P. Carey Inc (WPC) for Q3 2023 was $125.0 million, marking a 19.2% increase from $104.9 million for Q3 2022. However, the company's Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) for Q3 2023 was $1.32 per diluted share, down 2.9% from $1.36 per diluted share for Q3 2022.

Financial Performance

W.P. Carey Inc (WPC, Financial)'s total revenues for Q3 2023 amounted to $448.6 million, up 16.9% from $383.6 million for Q3 2022. The increase in revenues was primarily due to net investment activity, rent escalations, and net lease properties acquired in the CPA:18 Merger. The company's net income from Real Estate attributable to W.P. Carey was $124.2 million, which increased due primarily to the impact of net investment activity and rent escalations, partly offset by higher interest expense and impairment charges recognized during the current year period.

Strategic Plan to Exit Office

W.P. Carey Inc (WPC, Financial) announced a strategic plan to exit the office sector, which includes spinning-off NLOP and implementing an on-balance sheet Office Sale Program. The NLOP spin-off was completed on November 1, 2023. Four properties have been sold to date under the program for gross proceeds of $142.5 million, including one disposition for $87.9 million during Q3 2023. The company targets to complete all sales under the program in early 2024.

Investment and Disposition

The company completed investments totaling $978.4 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, including $39.9 million during Q3 2023. Gross disposition proceeds of $196.3 million were recorded for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, including $148.1 million during Q3 2023.

Balance Sheet and Capitalization

After the end of the quarter, the company settled all outstanding forward sale agreements, issuing approximately 4.7 million shares of common stock for net proceeds of $384 million. The company also received approximately $350 million, net of transaction expenses, from NLOP in connection with the Spin-Off.

Outlook

For the full year 2023, the company has lowered and narrowed its guidance range for total AFFO to between $5.17 and $5.23 per diluted share. The company also announced a preliminary 2024 AFFO guidance of between $4.60 and $4.80 per diluted share.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from W.P. Carey Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.