American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Despite Challenges, AXL Generates Strong Cash Flow

2 hours ago
Summary
  • AXL reports Q3 2023 sales of $1.55 billion, a slight increase from $1.54 billion in Q3 2022.
  • The company posted a net loss of $(17.4) million, or (1.1)% of sales.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $156.8 million, or 10.1% of sales, was reported.
  • AXL generated a net cash provided by operating activities of $178.3 million.
On November 3, 2023, American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc (AXL, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Despite facing operational inefficiencies and a UAW work stoppage, the company managed to generate strong free cash flow during the quarter.

Financial Performance

AXL reported Q3 2023 sales of $1.55 billion, a slight increase from $1.54 billion in the same quarter of the previous year. The sales were favorably impacted by volume and mix, despite a $15 million impact from the UAW work stoppage. However, the company posted a net loss of $(17.4) million, or $(0.15) per share, compared to a net income of $26.5 million, or $0.22 per share in Q3 2022. The adjusted loss per share in Q3 2023 was $(0.11) compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.27 in Q3 2022.

Income Statement Highlights

AXL's gross profit for Q3 2023 was $130.6 million, down from $177.4 million in Q3 2022. The company's operating income also decreased to $23.9 million from $62.3 million over the same period. The higher product warranty expense impacted adjusted EPS by approximately $0.09 in the third quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet Overview

As of September 30, 2023, AXL had total assets of $5.475 billion, slightly up from $5.469 billion at the end of 2022. The company's total liabilities stood at $4.861 billion, while total AXL stockholders' equity was $613.7 million.

Cash Flow Statement Summary

AXL's net cash provided by operating activities for Q3 2023 was $178.3 million, a significant increase from $85.2 million for Q3 2022. The company's adjusted free cash flow for Q3 2023 was $135.8 million, compared to $45.8 million for Q3 2022.

Looking Ahead

For the full year 2023, AXL is targeting sales in the range of $6.0 - $6.1 billion and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $660 - $685 million. The company is also targeting adjusted free cash flow in the range of $200 - $215 million.

Despite the challenges faced in Q3 2023, AXL continues to focus on cementing its leadership in electric propulsion technology for future profitable growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American Axle & Mfg Holdings Inc for further details.

