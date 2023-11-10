Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Expedia Group Inc (EXPE, Financial). The stock, currently priced at 111.36, recorded a gain of 17.41% in a day and a 3-month increase of 12.78%. According to its GF Value, the stock's fair valuation stands at $184.85.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. This value is calculated based on three factors: Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value at which the stock should be traded. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Navigating the Potential Risks

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Expedia Group should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.85. These indicators suggest that Expedia Group, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Decoding the Altman Z-Score

Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Snapshot

Expedia Group is the world's second-largest online travel agency by bookings, offering services for lodging, air tickets, rental cars, cruises, in-destination, and other, and advertising revenue. Expedia operates a number of branded travel booking sites, including Expedia.com, Hotels.com, Travelocity, Orbitz, Wotif, AirAsia, and Vrbo. It also has a metasearch brand, Trivago. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of sales and profits.

Expedia Group's Low Altman Z-Score: Key Drivers

A dissection of Expedia Group's Altman Z-score reveals that the company's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite its attractive valuation, the potential risks associated with Expedia Group might make it a value trap. Therefore, investors are advised to exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before investing.

