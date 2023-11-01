Insider Sell: DoorDash Inc's Chief Business Officer Keith Yandell Sells 3,500 Shares

1 hours ago
On November 1, 2023, Keith Yandell, the Chief Business Officer of DoorDash Inc (DASH, Financial), sold 3,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend, as over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 67,562 shares and purchased none.

DoorDash Inc is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States and Canada. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency.

The insider's recent sell has raised some eyebrows in the investment community, as it comes at a time when the stock is trading at $75.62 per share, giving the company a market cap of $36.83 billion.

1720632402033831936.png

The insider transaction history for DoorDash Inc shows a clear trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 92 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could be a signal that insiders believe the stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

However, the GuruFocus Value of DoorDash Inc stands at $129.24, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.59, suggesting that the stock could be a good buy for value investors.

1720632417598894080.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the insider's recent sell, the GF Value suggests that DoorDash Inc's stock could still be a good investment. However, investors should always conduct their own research and consider other factors, such as the company's financial health and market conditions, before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent sell by Keith Yandell, along with the overall trend of insider sells at DoorDash Inc, could be a warning sign for investors. However, the stock's current valuation according to the GF Value suggests that it could still be a good buy. As always, investors should do their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

