EVP & General Counsel Mark Rogers Sells 5,000 Shares of Amkor Technology Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On November 3, 2023, Mark Rogers, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and purchased none.

Amkor Technology Inc is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services to chip manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The company's packages are used in various applications, including automotive, communications, computing, consumer devices, and industrial. With a market cap of $5.86 billion, the company's shares were trading at $23.84 apiece on the day of the insider's recent sell.

1720632634675097600.png

The insider transaction history for Amkor Technology Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling over the past year. There have been 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. This could be an indication of the insider's confidence in the company's current stock price, suggesting that they believe the price may not increase significantly in the near future.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 14.44, lower than the industry median of 23.04, but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers but overvalued based on its own historical data.

1720632651301318656.png

The GuruFocus Value for Amkor Technology Inc is $24.50, giving the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of 5,000 shares could be a signal to investors about the company's current stock price. However, with a price-earnings ratio lower than the industry median and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, the stock appears to be fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions to make informed investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.