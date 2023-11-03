On November 3, 2023, Mark Rogers, the Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR, Financial), sold 5,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and purchased none.

Amkor Technology Inc is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services to chip manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. The company's packages are used in various applications, including automotive, communications, computing, consumer devices, and industrial. With a market cap of $5.86 billion, the company's shares were trading at $23.84 apiece on the day of the insider's recent sell.

The insider transaction history for Amkor Technology Inc shows a clear trend of insider selling over the past year. There have been 35 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. This could be an indication of the insider's confidence in the company's current stock price, suggesting that they believe the price may not increase significantly in the near future.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 14.44, lower than the industry median of 23.04, but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is relatively undervalued compared to its peers but overvalued based on its own historical data.

The GuruFocus Value for Amkor Technology Inc is $24.50, giving the stock a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97. This indicates that the stock is fairly valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell of 5,000 shares could be a signal to investors about the company's current stock price. However, with a price-earnings ratio lower than the industry median and a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.97, the stock appears to be fairly valued. Investors should keep a close eye on the company's performance and any future insider transactions to make informed investment decisions.

