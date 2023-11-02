Insider Sell: Edward Myles Sells 35,007 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)

On November 2, 2023, Edward Myles, the COO & CFO of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK, Financial), sold 35,007 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider trading activities often provide valuable insights into a company's prospects.

Edward Myles is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. As the COO & CFO of Scholar Rock, he plays a crucial role in the company's strategic planning and financial management. His decision to sell a significant number of shares is therefore noteworthy.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is committed to creating therapies that can transform the lives of patients and their families.

Over the past year, Edward Myles has sold 35,007 shares in total and purchased 0 shares in total. This recent sale represents a significant portion of his transactions over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Scholar Rock Holding Corp shows a mixed trend. Over the past year, there have been 5 insider buys and 4 insider sells. This suggests a balanced view among the insiders about the company's prospects.

1720634948257378304.png

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp were trading for $12.51 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $874.935 million. This sale by the insider may have contributed to the stock's recent price movements.

With a price of $12.51 and a GuruFocus Value of $19.94, Scholar Rock Holding Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63. This suggests that the stock is a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making a decision.

1720634964648718336.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale by Edward Myles, the COO & CFO of Scholar Rock Holding Corp, is a significant event that investors should pay attention to. While the company's stock appears to be a possible value trap based on its GF Value, the mixed insider trading activities suggest a balanced view among the insiders about the company's prospects. Investors should therefore conduct thorough research and consider various factors before making investment decisions.

