On November 3, 2023, Michael Arntz, Chief Revenue Officer of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR, Financial), sold 12,585 shares of the company. This move comes as part of a series of transactions by the insider over the past year, during which Arntz has sold a total of 51,124 shares and purchased none.

Smartsheet Inc is a software company that provides a cloud-based platform for work execution, enabling teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work at scale. The company's platform, Smartsheet, consists of a grid interface with a range of capabilities, from simple task lists to complex workflows.

The insider's recent sell has raised questions about the company's stock performance and its relationship with insider transactions. Over the past year, there has been only one insider buy at Smartsheet Inc, compared to 19 insider sells, indicating a trend towards selling among insiders.

The stock was trading at $38.49 per share on the day of the insider's recent sell, giving the company a market cap of $5.37 billion. Despite the insider's sell, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued based on its GuruFocus Value of $84.40, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.46.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The significantly undervalued status of Smartsheet Inc's stock suggests that despite the insider's sell, the stock may still be a good buy for investors.

However, the insider's sell does raise questions about the company's future performance. The insider's sell could be a sign of a lack of confidence in the company's future prospects, or it could simply be a personal financial decision. Investors should keep a close eye on further insider transactions and other indicators of the company's performance to make informed investment decisions.

In conclusion, while the insider's sell of Smartsheet Inc shares may raise some concerns, the stock's significantly undervalued status suggests that it may still be a good buy for investors. However, investors should continue to monitor the company's performance and insider transactions closely.

