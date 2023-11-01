On November 1, 2023, Jim Wassil, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year.

Who is Jim Wassil?

Jim Wassil is the COO of Vaxcyte Inc. He has been with the company for several years and has played a significant role in its growth and development. His responsibilities include overseeing the company's operations and ensuring its strategic objectives are met.

About Vaxcyte Inc

Vaxcyte Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of vaccines. The company's mission is to improve global health by developing superior vaccines that are designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 9,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction of selling 3,000 shares is part of this trend.

The insider's selling trend is noteworthy, especially considering there have been 12 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the past year. This could indicate that the insider believes the current stock price may not be sustainable.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Vaxcyte Inc were trading at $47.26 each. This gives the company a market cap of approximately $4.76 billion.

The relationship between the insider's selling activity and the stock price is worth monitoring. If the insider continues to sell shares, it could potentially signal a lack of confidence in the company's future performance, which may impact the stock price.

However, it's also important to note that insiders may sell shares for various reasons, not necessarily related to their outlook on the company's performance. Therefore, while the insider's selling activity is a factor to consider, it should not be the sole basis for investment decisions.

Investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, its growth prospects, and the overall market conditions before making investment decisions.

