Saba Capital Management, L.P. Increases Stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

November 1, 2023
On November 1, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 2,143 shares to its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (ENX, Financial). This transaction increased the firm's total shares in ENX to 2,523,701, representing a 0.52% position in the firm's portfolio and a 14.05% stake in the traded company.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund, symbolized as ENX, is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company based in the USA. The company, which went public on August 28, 2002, is primarily engaged in managing investment funds and providing investment management and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutions. With a market capitalization of $148.719 million, ENX aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, including alternative minimum tax, and, in state-specific funds, taxes in specified states. The company operates in a single segment. 1720635831410028544.png

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with its top holdings being Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm's top sectors are Financial Services and Technology. 1720635850414419968.png

Analysis of the Traded Stock

As of November 4, 2023, ENX's current stock price is $8.28. However, due to the lack of sufficient data, the GF Valuation and GF Value of the stock cannot be evaluated. The stock has seen a gain of 4.41% since the transaction and a decrease of 44.8% since its IPO. The year-to-date price change ratio stands at -8.61%. The stock's GF Score is 41/100, indicating poor future performance potential.

Performance and Financial Health of the Traded Stock

ENX's financial health is reflected in its Financial Strength rank of 5/10 and Profitability Rank of 3/10. The company's Growth Rank and GF Value Rank are both 0/10, indicating a lack of growth and value data. The Momentum Rank is 5/10, suggesting moderate momentum. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 3, indicating poor business operations. The Altman Z score is 0.00, suggesting potential bankruptcy risk.

Momentum and Predictability of the Traded Stock

ENX's RSI 5 Day is 70.27, RSI 9 Day is 54.91, and RSI 14 Day is 45.76. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is -13.73, and the Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is -0.12. However, the stock's predictability rank is not available due to insufficient data.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of ENX shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the traded stock's poor performance indicators and financial health, the firm's increased stake in ENX could suggest potential value in the stock that other investors may have overlooked. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

