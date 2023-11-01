EVP Maria Borras Sells 10,000 Shares of Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

On November 1, 2023, Maria Borras, the Executive Vice President of Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes Co (BKR, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for the insider, who over the past year has sold a total of 113,622 shares and purchased none.

Baker Hughes Co is a leading provider of integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. The company operates in more than 120 countries, providing the oil and gas industry with products and services for oil drilling, formation evaluation, completion, production, and reservoir consulting.

The insider's recent sell-off is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Baker Hughes Co were trading at $34.49, giving the company a market cap of $35.41 billion. The price-earnings ratio was 21.20, higher than the industry median of 9.09 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Baker Hughes Co is modestly overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.23, with a GF Value of $27.96 and a current price of $34.49.

The insider's decision to sell shares could be interpreted in several ways. It could be a personal financial decision or a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's important to note that insider selling is not always an indicator of a company's future performance. Investors should consider other factors, such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends, before making investment decisions.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell-off and the company's valuation suggest that Baker Hughes Co may be overvalued, investors should conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

