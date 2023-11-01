Insider Sell: AvePoint Inc's Chief Legal Officer Brian Brown Sells 20,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On November 1, 2023, Brian Brown, the Chief Legal Officer of AvePoint Inc (AVPT, Financial), sold 20,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider sell transactions that have been taking place over the past year.

Who is Brian Brown?

Brian Brown is the Chief Legal Officer of AvePoint Inc. He is responsible for overseeing all legal matters within the company, including corporate governance, compliance, and risk management. Brown's role is crucial in ensuring that AvePoint operates within the confines of the law while pursuing its business objectives.

About AvePoint Inc

AvePoint Inc is a leading provider of data management solutions for Microsoft 365. The company offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage and protect data. AvePoint serves a diverse range of customers, from small and medium businesses to large multinational corporations, helping them to manage and secure their data in the cloud.

Insider Sell Analysis

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 60,000 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction of 20,000 shares is a continuation of this trend. The insider's sell transactions have been consistent, with four insider sells recorded over the past year.

1720683062389436416.png

The above image shows the trend of insider transactions for AvePoint Inc. It is clear that the insider sell transactions have been more frequent than insider buys, with zero insider buys recorded over the past year.

Relationship with Stock Price

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of AvePoint Inc were trading at $7.34 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $1.409 billion. The consistent sell transactions by the insider could be a factor influencing the stock price. However, it is also important to consider other market factors and the company's overall performance when analyzing the stock price.

Conclusion

Insider sell transactions, such as the recent one by Brian Brown, can provide valuable insights into the company's internal perspective. However, they should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. Investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and growth prospects. As always, it is recommended to conduct thorough research and consider seeking advice from financial professionals before making investment decisions.

