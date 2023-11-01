On November 1, 2023, John Rainey, the Executive Vice President of Walmart Inc (WMT, Financial), sold 1,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Walmart Inc, as we will explore in this article.

John Rainey is a key figure at Walmart Inc, serving as the Executive Vice President. His role involves overseeing major decisions and strategies that shape the direction of the company. His insider trading activities, therefore, provide valuable insights into the company's current state and future prospects.

Walmart Inc is a multinational retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, the company was founded by Sam Walton in 1962 and incorporated on October 31, 1969. It also owns and operates Sam's Club retail warehouses.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,052 shares and purchased none. This trend of selling is mirrored in the overall insider trading activity at Walmart Inc. Over the past year, there has been only one insider buy compared to 102 insider sells.

The relationship between insider trading activity and stock price is complex. Generally, insider selling can be seen as a bearish signal, suggesting that insiders may believe the stock is overvalued or that the company's future prospects are not as strong. However, it's important to note that insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, not necessarily related to their outlook on the company's performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Walmart Inc's shares were trading at $164.37, giving the company a market cap of $443.19 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 31.67, significantly higher than the industry median of 15.76 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock may be overvalued.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Walmart Inc's stock is fairly valued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1, with a price of $164.37 and a GuruFocus Value of $163.70.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sell, along with the overall trend of insider selling at Walmart Inc, may raise some concerns for investors. However, the stock's valuation according to the GuruFocus Value suggests that it is fairly valued. As always, investors should consider a variety of factors, including insider trading activity, when making investment decisions.

