On November 2, 2023, Stephen Boyd, the Executive Vice President and President of Wholesale Brokerage at Brown & Brown Inc (BRO, Financial), sold 2,500 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have taken place over the past year.

Brown & Brown Inc is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With a diverse offering of insurance products and services, the company is well-positioned in the industry to cater to a wide range of customer needs.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 2,500 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale by the insider is noteworthy and may signal a shift in the company's stock performance.

The insider transaction history for Brown & Brown Inc shows a total of 3 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year. This trend suggests a mixed sentiment among the company's insiders, which could potentially impact the stock's performance.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Brown & Brown Inc were trading at $70.64, giving the company a market cap of $20.07 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 26.82, which is higher than both the industry median of 11.27 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Brown & Brown Inc is fairly valued. With a price of $70.64 and a GuruFocus Value of $76.94, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

The insider's recent sale, coupled with the stock's valuation, suggests that investors should keep a close eye on Brown & Brown Inc. While the company appears to be fairly valued, the insider's sale could potentially signal a shift in the company's stock performance.

As always, investors are advised to conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

