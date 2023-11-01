Insider Sell: Executive Vice President Ann Dennison Sells 5,150 Shares of Nasdaq Inc

17 minutes ago
On November 1, 2023, Ann Dennison, Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ, Financial), sold 5,150 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Nasdaq Inc, which we will explore in this article.

Ann Dennison is a key figure at Nasdaq Inc, serving as the Executive Vice President. Her role involves overseeing the financial operations of the company, making her privy to the company's financial health and future prospects. Her decision to sell shares could be seen as a significant move, given her insider knowledge of the company.

Nasdaq Inc is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information, and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,250 shares and purchased 0 shares. This trend of selling without any insider buying could be seen as a bearish signal. However, it's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a negative outlook for the company. Insiders may sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning or diversification.

The insider transaction history for Nasdaq Inc shows a total of 4 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year. This trend could suggest that insiders see the stock as overvalued, leading to more sells than buys.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Nasdaq Inc were trading for $49.41, giving the stock a market cap of $28.98 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 22.52, higher than the industry median of 18.24 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This could suggest that the stock is overvalued compared to its peers but undervalued based on its own historical standards.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance, Nasdaq Inc is modestly overvalued. With a price of $49.41 and a GuruFocus Value of $43.23, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by Ann Dennison, along with the overall trend of insider selling at Nasdaq Inc, could be seen as a bearish signal. However, investors should also consider other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and valuation before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours.
