Insider Sell: David Green Sells 17,920 Shares of Global Payments Inc

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On November 2, 2023, David Green, Chief Admin & Legal Officer of Global Payments Inc (GPN, Financial), sold 17,920 shares of the company. This move has sparked interest among investors and analysts alike, as insider trading activities can often provide valuable insights into a company's prospects.

David Green is a key figure at Global Payments Inc, a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions. The company's technologies, services, and employee expertise enable it to provide a broad range of solutions that allow its customers to accept various payment types and operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of distribution channels in many markets around the world.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 17,920 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale represents a significant portion of his transactions in the company's stock over the past year.

The insider transaction history for Global Payments Inc shows a trend of more sells than buys over the past year. There have been 2 insider buys and 5 insider sells in total. This could potentially indicate a bearish sentiment within the company's insiders.

1720743421582307328.png

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Global Payments Inc were trading for $112.53 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $29.62 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 34.06, which is higher than the industry median of 16.23 but lower than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, the stock is modestly undervalued. With a price of $112.53 and a GuruFocus Value of $153.79, Global Payments Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.73.

1720743438913171456.png

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

While the insider's recent sell activity may raise eyebrows, it's important to note that insider sell activities are not always an indicator of a company's future performance. Investors should consider other factors such as the company's fundamentals, market conditions, and industry trends before making investment decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.