Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Company extends cash runway into 2026 and anticipates five clinical and regulatory milestones in the next 15 months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • OVID received a $30 million payment from Ligand for the sale of a 13% interest in the potential future royalties and milestone payments owed to Ovid for soticlestat.
  • The company's cash runway is expected to last until 2026.
  • Revenue for Q3 2023 was approximately $109,000, a significant increase from $11,000 in the same period in 2022.
  • OVID reported a net loss of $11.3 million, or basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.16, for Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 3, 2023, Ovid Therapeutics Inc (OVID, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines for rare epilepsies and seizure-related disorders, announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Financial Highlights

As of September 30, 2023, OVID's cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $87.1 million. This figure does not include the $30 million infusion of non-dilutive capital which OVID received from Ligand in October 2023 for a 13% interest in the potential future milestones and royalties owed to Ovid for soticlestat.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was approximately $109,000, a significant increase from the $11,000 recognized in the same period in 2022. The revenues were the result of royalties paid to Ovid for ganaxolone.

Research and development expenses were $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $5.2 million in the same period in 2022. General and administrative expenses were $6.8 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $7.6 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease reflects the impact of headcount reductions conducted as part of organizational changes made in the first half of 2023.

OVID reported a net loss of $11.3 million, or basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.16, for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to a net loss of $12.0 million, or basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders of $0.17, for the same period in 2022.

Clinical & Research Pipeline Updates

Two pivotal Phase 3 trials studying soticlestat for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome remain on track. Takeda anticipates regulatory filings for soticlestat in its fiscal year 2024. OVID retains an 87% interest in soticlestat’s potential regulatory and commercial milestone payments of up to $660 million, as well as royalties up to 20% on global net sales, if regulatory approval is received and soticlestat is commercialized.

OVID is expanding OV329’s development to include both oral and IV formulations for the potential treatment of chronic and acute seizures following recently announced preclinical data and clinical progress. The current Phase 1 clinical trial is expected to be completed in the second half of 2024.

Future Outlook

OVID anticipates its cash runway should fund operations and its clinical development programs into 2026. The company expects to achieve five clinical and regulatory milestones for its wholly owned pipeline in the next 15 months. OVID's future business development efforts are focused on exploring out-licensing opportunities for the Company's genetic programs and elements of its patent estate that are not needed for its own programs; potential collaborations to advance development opportunities for its KCC2 portfolio in non-core indications; and the exploration of commercial opportunities for some of its programs in territories outside the United States.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ovid Therapeutics Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.