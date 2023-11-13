EQT Corp's Dividend Analysis

Assessing the Sustainability and Growth of EQT Corp's Dividend

EQT Corp(EQT, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.16 per share, payable on 2023-12-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-07. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into EQT Corps dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does EQT Corp Do?

EQT Corp is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales in the Appalachian Basin, located in the Eastern United States. The firm focuses on executing combo-development projects for developing multiwell pads to meet supply needs, with a focus on maximizing operational efficiency, technology, and sustainability. Its main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. The company has one reportable segment and its revenue stems from three types of gas reserves: natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. All of the firm's operating revenue is generated in the U.S., with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

A Glimpse at EQT Corp's Dividend History

EQT Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2022. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down EQT Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, EQT Corp currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.34% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.41%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, EQT Corp's annual dividend growth rate was 66.10%. Based on EQT Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of EQT Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.34%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, EQT Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.08.

EQT Corp's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks EQT Corp's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported net profit in 5 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. EQT Corp's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and EQT Corp's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. EQT Corp's revenue has increased by approximately 26.10% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 78.73% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, EQT Corp's earnings increased by approximately -94.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 1.74% of global competitors.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EQT Corp's consistent dividend payments, robust growth rate, and sustainable payout ratio indicate a promising future for dividend investors. The company's profitability and growth metrics further enhance its attractiveness as a dividend stock. However, like any investment, it's crucial for investors to do their due diligence and consider the company's overall financial health and market conditions before making a decision.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.