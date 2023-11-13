Healthpeak Properties Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Comprehensive Look at the Dividend Performance of Healthpeak Properties Inc

Healthpeak Properties Inc(PEAK, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.3 per share, payable on 2023-11-20, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-11-06. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Healthpeak Properties Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Healthpeak Properties Inc Do?

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 457 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

A Glimpse at Healthpeak Properties Inc's Dividend History

Healthpeak Properties Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Healthpeak Properties Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Healthpeak Properties Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 6.97% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.97%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Healthpeak Properties Inc's annual dividend growth rate was -6.80%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to -4.70% per year. And over the past decade, Healthpeak Properties Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -6.30%.

Based on Healthpeak Properties Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Healthpeak Properties Inc stock as of today is approximately 5.48%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-09-30, Healthpeak Properties Inc's dividend payout ratio is 2.73. And this may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Healthpeak Properties Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Healthpeak Properties Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-09-30, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Healthpeak Properties Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Healthpeak Properties Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Healthpeak Properties Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 14.70% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 89.24% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Healthpeak Properties Inc's earnings increased by approximately 27.50% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 82.48% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -2.70%, which outperforms than approximately 38.44% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Healthpeak Properties Inc has shown a consistent dividend payment record, however, the negative dividend growth rate and high payout ratio may raise concerns about the sustainability of future dividends. On the other hand, the company's good profitability and growth metrics, along with its strong revenue model, indicate a potential for continued earnings and growth. Investors should continue to monitor these factors in their ongoing analysis of Healthpeak Properties Inc's dividend performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.