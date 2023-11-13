Constellation Energy Corp (CEG) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: GAAP Net Income of $731 Million

Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 Billion, Raises Full Year 2023 Guidance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income of $731 million for Q3 2023, a significant increase from a net loss of $188 million in Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of nearly $1.2 billion for Q3 2023, up from $592 million in Q3 2022.
  • Full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance raised to $3,800 million to $4,000 million.
  • Repurchased $250 million of shares, completing three quarters of the $1.0 billion share repurchase program.
Article's Main Image

Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 6, 2023. The company reported a GAAP Net Income of $731 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $188 million in the same quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the third quarter of 2023 increased to $1,199 million from $592 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Highlights

CEG's strong performance in Q3 2023 was primarily due to favorable market and portfolio conditions, partially offset by unfavorable labor, contracting, and materials, and decreased ZEC revenue. The company also raised its full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $3,800 million to $4,000 million, reflecting the continued strength of its operations and current market conditions.

CEG also continued its commitment to shareholders by repurchasing $250 million of shares, completing three quarters of its $1.0 billion share repurchase program. The company also expanded its carbon-free nuclear fleet by acquiring a 44% stake in South Texas Project Electric Generating Station.

Operational Highlights

CEG achieved a major milestone in its bid to build the world's largest nuclear-powered hydrogen production facility with a U.S. Department of Energy grant of up to $1.0 billion for MachH2 hydrogen hub. The company also reached an agreement with ComEd, one of the nation's largest utilities, to power its 54 metered facilities with locally produced, carbon-free nuclear energy.

In addition, CEG earned the 2023 Great Place to Work® certification based on positive ratings from its employees on their experience working at the company.

Financial Statements Summary

According to the Consolidated Statements of Operations, CEG's operating revenues for Q3 2023 were $6,111 million. The total operating expenses were $5,134 million, resulting in an operating income of $977 million. The GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $731 million.

The Consolidated Balance Sheets showed total assets of $48,965 million as of September 30, 2023. Total liabilities were $36,965 million, and total equity was $12,000 million. The Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and other financial details are available in the full earnings report.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full earnings report on the Constellation Energy Corp (CEG, Financial) investor relations website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Constellation Energy Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.