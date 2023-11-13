Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc (PLX, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins, released its Q3 2023 financial results on November 6, 2023. The company reported significant growth in revenue and net income, driven by the approval of its drug Elfabrio® and a strong balance sheet.

Financial Highlights

The company reported a net income of $14.36 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, a significant improvement from a loss of $11.19 million in the same period last year. Total revenue for the period stood at $55.01 million, a 41% increase from $39.02 million in Q3 2022. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the sales of goods and revenues from license and R&D services.

Protalix's cash and cash equivalents increased to $20.41 million from $17.11 million at the end of 2022. The company also reported an increase in short-term bank deposits to $20.57 million from $5.07 million at the end of 2022.

Business and Clinical Developments

Protalix, along with its development and commercialization partner, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases, continued to attain marketing authorizations worldwide for Elfabrio (pegunigalsidase alfa) for the treatment of adult patients with Fabry disease. The company also advanced its First in Human (FIH) phase I clinical trial of PRX–115, a recombinant PEGylated uricase product candidate under development as a potential treatment for severe gout. To date, 32 patients have been dosed in the trial, and top-line results are expected in mid-2024.

Management Commentary

“We continued our efforts this quarter towards turning Protalix into a fully-sustainable biopharmaceutical company with a growing pipeline of differentiated proprietary assets. With the approval of Elfabrio® by the U.S. FDA and the European Medicines Agency earlier this year, we are pleased to see our commercial partner Chiesi Global Rare Diseases hit the ground, both in the United States and the European Union. Additionally, Chiesi is continuing to position Elfabrio for future growth with additional approvals worldwide,” said Dror Bashan, Protalix’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

Financial Tables

The company's condensed consolidated balance sheet shows a total asset value of $87.57 million as of September 30, 2023, up from $55.79 million as of December 31, 2022. The total liabilities stood at $49.32 million, down from $66.43 million at the end of 2022.

The condensed consolidated statement of operations shows a basic earnings per share of $0.22 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a loss per share of $0.24 for the same period in 2022. The diluted earnings per share stood at $0.16 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc for further details.