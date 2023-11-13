Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG) Reports Q3 2023 Earnings: Net Income Rises by 33.3% Year-Over-Year

Adjusted EBITDA Increases by 13.7% Despite a Decrease in Shipping Revenues

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Net income for Q3 2023 was $17.6 million, a 33.3% increase from Q3 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 was $48.1 million, a 13.7% increase from Q3 2022.
  • Shipping revenues for Q3 2023 were $115.4 million, a 6.2% decrease from Q3 2022.
  • The company repurchased 4,580,921 shares for a total consideration of $18.7 million during Q3 2023.
Article's Main Image

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc (OSG, Financial), a leading provider of liquid bulk transportation services in the energy industry, released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2023 on November 6, 2023. The company reported a significant increase in net income and Adjusted EBITDA despite a decrease in shipping revenues.

Financial Performance

OSG reported a net income of $17.6 million for Q3 2023, a 33.3% increase from the $13.2 million net income reported in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $48.1 million, a 13.7% increase from Q3 2022. However, shipping revenues for Q3 2023 were $115.4 million, a 6.2% decrease from Q3 2022. Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues, another non-GAAP measure, for Q3 2023 were $108.6 million, a 5.6% decrease from Q3 2022.

Company's Commentary

Sam Norton, OSG’s President and CEO, said, “We made progress on all of our key objectives since our report for the second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased by more than 20% from the second quarter. We completed transactions to repurchase the equivalent of 7.2 million shares, returning nearly $30 million to our shareholders. We took steps to add additional earning assets to our fleet through an agreement to purchase the Alaskan Frontier, which we expect to be in operation within the next 12 months. And, after the quarter end, we prepaid $6.7 million of interest-bearing liabilities at a discount, which will see us book a gain of $911,000 during the fourth quarter.”

Financial Tables

The earnings report included detailed financial tables such as Consolidated Statements of Operations, Consolidated Balance Sheets, and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. These tables provide a comprehensive view of the company's financial performance during the quarter.

Analysis

The increase in net income and Adjusted EBITDA despite a decrease in shipping revenues indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency. The company's strategy of repurchasing shares and prepaying interest-bearing liabilities also demonstrates a commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

Conference Call

The company will host a conference call to discuss its Q3 2023 results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Overseas Shipholding Group Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.