Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results

Company sees significant progress in oncology programs and records net KRAZATI® product revenue of $16.4 million

Summary
  • Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) announced its Q3 2023 financial results, highlighting a net KRAZATI® product revenue of $16.4 million.
  • The company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments stood at approximately $976.4 million as of September 30, 2023.
  • Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) reported a net loss of $161.9 million for Q3 2023.
  • The company is set to be acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb in a deal valued at $4.8 billion, expected to close by the first half of 2024.
On November 6, 2023, Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX, Financial), a commercial stage biotechnology company, released its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported significant progress in its oncology programs and the continued execution of KRAZATI®'s launch.

Financial Highlights

The company's cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were approximately $976.4 million as of September 30, 2023. This includes proceeds from an August 2023 public offering of common stock that generated net proceeds of $332.5 million. Excluding the August 2023 financing, the net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments for Q3 2023 was $135.5 million.

Net KRAZATI® product revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $16.4 million and $36.1 million, respectively. There was no product revenue for the same periods in 2022. License and collaboration revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was zero and $1.2 million, respectively.

Research and development expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $114.8 million and $365.6 million, respectively. Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the same periods were $72.0 million and $221.0 million, respectively.

The net loss for Q3 2023 was $161.9 million, or $2.49 per share basic and diluted, compared to a net loss of $173.6 million, or $3.09 per share basic and diluted for the same period in 2022.

Corporate Updates

In October, Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX, Financial) and Bristol Myers Squibb announced their entry into a merger agreement. Bristol Myers Squibb has agreed to acquire Mirati for $58.00 per share in cash, for a total equity value of $4.8 billion. The transaction is anticipated to close by the first half of 2024, subject to fulfillment of customary closing conditions.

About Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX, Financial)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mirati Therapeutics Inc for further details.

