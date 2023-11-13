Morning Brew: Disney Appoints PepsiCo CFO, Vanguard Exits China, and Organigram Secures Investment

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

The Walt Disney Company (DIS, Financial) has announced the appointment of PepsiCo's CFO, Hugh Johnston, as its new finance chief, effective from December 4. Johnston, who has been with PepsiCo since 1987, will take over from interim CFO Kevin Lansberry following the departure of Christine McCarthy earlier this year. His diverse portfolio of leadership roles and reputation as one of America's top CFOs make him a valuable addition to Disney's executive team.

Vanguard, the investment management company, is reportedly exiting China, closing its Shanghai office and severing ties with its staff. Despite China representing a $4T mutual fund market, Vanguard has decided to withdraw from its joint venture with Chinese tech giant Ant Group. However, the company has not ruled out other business opportunities in China in the future.

Canadian cannabis company Organigram Holdings (OGI, Financial) has announced a private placement with British American Tobacco (BTI, Financial) to raise C$124.6M in gross proceeds. The investment will be used to create a strategic investment pool for emerging growth opportunities and for general corporate purposes. This move strengthens BAT's support for Organigram and accelerates innovation in cannabis science and R&D beyond combustibles.

Citigroup (C, Financial) is reportedly planning to cut at least 10% of jobs in several major businesses as part of CEO Jane Fraser's plan to revamp the bank's corporate structure. The restructuring, code-named "Project Bora Bora", is in its early stages and the numbers may be revised. Over the past five years, Citigroup's stock has dropped by 37% as it struggles to catch up with its peers in terms of major metrics and stock price.

Lumen Technologies (LUMN, Financial) CFO Christopher Stansbury has disclosed the purchase of 500,000 shares of the company, following last week's disclosure of a 1M share purchase by CEO Kathleen Johnson. Over the last three months, there has been one open market buy, with the number of shares traded being 1M.

Bumble (BMBL, Financial) CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd has announced her departure from the dating company she founded nearly a decade ago. She will be replaced by former Salesforce (CRM, Financial) executive Lidiane Jones, who will take over as CEO of Bumble on January 2. Wolfe Herd will remain at the company as executive chair.

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM, Financial) reported mixed Q3 results, with earnings exceeding the average analyst estimate for the fourth straight quarter and revenue missing for the fifth consecutive quarter. The company raised $26B of capital during the quarter, compared with $17B in Q2. It has raised $5B more since the end of the quarter.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.