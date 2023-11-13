Alkami Technology Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 30% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago

Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT, Financial), a leading player in the software industry, has seen a significant surge in its stock price over the past three months. The company's stock price has risen by an impressive 30.29% during this period, marking a notable gain for investors. Over the past week alone, the stock has seen a 19.97% increase, closing at $21.91. When compared to the GF Value of $20.18, the stock appears to be fairly valued. The GF Value, defined by GuruFocus.com, calculates a stock's intrinsic value using historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

Unveiling Alkami Technology Inc

Alkami Technology Inc operates in the software industry, providing cloud-based digital banking solutions. The company's Alkami Platform enables Financial Institutions (FIs) to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and significantly improve operational efficiency. This is made possible through a proprietary, true cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. With a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, Alkami has positioned itself as a key player in the industry.1721547431360917504.png

Dissecting Alkami's Profitability

Despite its impressive stock performance, Alkami's profitability rank stands at a low 1/10 as of September 30, 2023. The company's operating margin is -27.53%, which is better than 22.68% of the companies in the industry. Alkami's ROE and ROA stand at -16.86% and -11.43% respectively, outperforming 27.51% and 28.1% of the companies in the sector. The company's ROIC is -25.19%, better than 20.91% of the companies in the industry.1721547451602628608.png

Assessing Alkami's Growth

Alkami's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is 36.40%, outperforming 88.36% of the companies in the industry. However, the company's 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -14.90%, which is better than only 25.64% of the companies in the sector.1721547468157546496.png

Alkami's Stock Holders

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) and Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) are the top two holders of Alkami's stock. Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) holds 1,040,491 shares, accounting for 1.1% of the total shares, while Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) holds 774,066 shares, representing 0.82% of the total shares.

Alkami's Competitive Landscape

Alkami faces stiff competition from Zeta Global Holdings Corp (ZETA, Financial), ePlus Inc (PLUS, Financial), and Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO, Financial), with market caps of $1.74 billion, $1.73 billion, and $1.97 billion respectively. Despite the competition, Alkami's recent stock performance and growth rate indicate a promising future.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alkami Technology Inc has demonstrated impressive stock performance over the past three months, with a 30.29% increase. Despite its low profitability rank, the company's growth rate and market position suggest potential for future success. However, investors should keep an eye on the company's profitability metrics and competitive landscape to make informed decisions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.