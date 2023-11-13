AAON Inc Reports Record Net Sales and Gross Profits for Third Quarter of 2023

Net Sales Increase by 28.6% and Gross Profit Margin Rises to 37.2%

Author's Avatar
33 minutes ago
Summary
  • AAON Inc (AAON) reports a 28.6% increase in net sales for Q3 2023, reaching $312.0 million.
  • Gross profit margin for the quarter rose to 37.2%, up from 27.0% in Q3 2022.
  • Net income for the quarter was $48.1 million, a 75.0% increase compared to the prior year quarter.
  • AAON's backlog at the end of Q3 2023 was $490.6 million, down 4.7% from $514.7 million a year ago.
Article's Main Image

AAON Inc (AAON, Financial), a leading provider of HVAC solutions, announced its third-quarter results for 2023 on November 6, 2023. The company reported record net sales and gross profits for the second consecutive quarter, with all three segments performing well. The AAON Oklahoma and BASX segments saw robust double-digit organic net sales growth and record gross profits, while the AAON Coil Products segment recorded its highest profits over the last four quarters.

Financial Highlights

Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 increased by 28.6% to $312.0 million, up from $242.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. This marks the seventh straight quarter of record sales in the company's history. The gross profit margin for the quarter increased to 37.2%, up from 27.0% in the same quarter in 2022 and up from 33.1% in the previous quarter. Net income for the quarter was $48.1 million, an increase of $20.6 million or 75.0% compared to the prior year quarter.

Performance Analysis

AAON's strong performance in the third quarter was driven by improved productivity across all three segments, incremental pricing, and improved overhead absorption. The company's manufacturing teams improved the efficiency of operations while continuing to add production capacity. Supply chain disruptions, which had been a concern in previous quarters, continued to abate, contributing to the rising production rates.

Backlog and Future Outlook

The company finished the third quarter of 2023 with a backlog of $490.6 million, down 4.7% from $514.7 million a year ago, and down from $526.2 million at the end of the second quarter of 2023. Despite the decrease in backlog, AAON remains optimistic about the future. The company anticipates that upcoming new refrigerant regulations will disrupt the industry in 2024, which AAON views as a positive opportunity to gain market share.

Financial Position

As of September 30, 2023, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $22.5 million and a balance of $78.4 million on the revolving credit facility. The company's balance sheet remains strong with a current ratio of 3.0 and a leverage ratio of 0.33.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AAON Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.