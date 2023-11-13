AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc (AMK) Reports $99.6B Platform Assets for Q3 2023

Net income for the quarter was $38.4 million, with a 25.5% YoY increase in platform assets

Author's Avatar
31 minutes ago
Summary
  • AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc (AMK) reported net income of $38.4 million for Q3 2023, or $0.52 per share.
  • The company's platform assets increased by 25.5% year-over-year to $99.6 billion.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $66.5 million, or 34.9% of total revenue.
  • More than 3,400 new households and 158 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the third quarter.
Article's Main Image

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc (AMK, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 6, 2023. The company reported a net income of $38.4 million, or $0.52 per share, and an adjusted net income of $46.0 million, or $0.62 per share, on total revenue of $190.5 million. The company's platform assets increased by 25.5% year-over-year to $99.6 billion, despite a quarter-over-quarter decrease of 1.2% due to negative market impact net of fees of $2.7 billion.

Financial and Operational Highlights

AssetMark's adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $66.5 million, or 34.9% of total revenue. The company reported year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets at 7.1%. Over 3,400 new households and 158 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the third quarter, bringing the total number of advisors to over 9,300 and investor households to over 251,000 as of September 30, 2023.

Company's Performance

AssetMark CEO Michael Kim commented on the company's performance, stating,

The third quarter was another record quarter for AssetMark, highlighted by all-time highs across many financial and operating metrics. We realized our sixth straight quarter of record adjusted EBITDA, while also expanding margins 90 bps year-over-year to a record 34.9%. Simply put, the results for the third quarter were excellent, and we feel we are well on track for the best year in our company’s history."

Financial Tables

The company's total revenue for the quarter was $190.5 million, a 23.1% increase from the same period last year. The net income margin was 20.1%, a 60 bps increase from the previous year. The company's adjusted EBITDA margin was 34.9%, a 90 bps increase from the previous year.

As of September 30, 2023, the company had $99.6 billion in platform assets, a 25.5% increase from the same period last year. The company also reported an 18.7% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the third quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on the platform.

Looking Ahead

AssetMark remains focused on the continued execution of its strategy and three long-term priorities: hyper growth, accelerated capital deployment, and enhanced scalability, which the company believes will create continued value for its advisors, their clients, and its shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.