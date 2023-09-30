Sanmina Corp (SANM) Reports 13% Revenue Growth and 34% Non-GAAP EPS Increase in Fiscal 2023

Despite a 7% sequential decline in Q4 revenue, the company maintains consistent non-GAAP operating margin

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Sanmina Corp (SANM) reported a 13% year-over-year increase in revenue for fiscal 2023, reaching $8.9 billion.
  • The company's non-GAAP operating margin expanded by 80 basis points to 5.8%.
  • Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) increased by 34% year-over-year.
  • Sanmina Corp (SANM) repurchased 1.58 million shares for $84 million in FY23.
Article's Main Image

Sanmina Corp (SANM, Financial), a leading integrated manufacturing solutions company, released its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2023, on November 6, 2023. Despite a 7% sequential decline in Q4 revenue, primarily due to ongoing customer inventory adjustments in the communications end-market, the company delivered strong fiscal 2023 financial results.

Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

For the fiscal year 2023, Sanmina Corp (SANM, Financial) reported revenue of $8.9 billion, a 13% increase from the previous year. The GAAP operating margin was 5.1%, and the GAAP diluted EPS was $5.18. The non-GAAP operating margin was 5.8%, and the non-GAAP diluted EPS was $6.26. The company also reported a cash flow from operations of $235 million and free cash flow of $45 million for FY23.

Q4 Fiscal 2023 Financial Highlights

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, the company reported revenue of $2.05 billion. The GAAP operating margin was 4.8%, and the GAAP diluted EPS was $1.04. The non-GAAP operating margin was 5.7%, and the non-GAAP diluted EPS was $1.42. The company also reported a cash flow from operations of $77 million and free cash flow of $39 million in Q4.

Company's Performance and Future Outlook

Despite lower revenue in the fourth quarter, Sanmina Corp (SANM, Financial) delivered a consistent non-GAAP operating margin sequentially and a 40 basis point improvement compared to the same quarter a year ago. The company has made significant investments over the last year to support new programs, diversify within its end-markets, and expand its capabilities. However, the company expects headwinds for the next couple of quarters due to ongoing customer inventory adjustments and macroeconomic uncertainty.

Financial Statements Summary

As of September 30, 2023, Sanmina Corp (SANM, Financial) reported total assets of $4.87 billion, with cash and cash equivalents amounting to $667.57 million. The total liabilities were $2.55 billion, with accounts payable being the largest contributor at $1.61 billion. The company's net income attributable to common shareholders for the fiscal year 2023 was $309.97 million, with a diluted income per share of $5.18.

Share Repurchases and Cash Position

Sanmina Corp (SANM, Financial) repurchased 603,776 shares for $33 million in Q4 and 1.58 million shares for $84 million in FY23. The company ended the fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $668 million.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sanmina Corp for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.