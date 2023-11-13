SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) Reports Record Q3 2023 Financial Results, Raises Annual Guidance

Revenue growth of 29% and gross margin of 79% highlight the quarter's performance

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) reported record worldwide revenue of $34.0 million for Q3 2023, a 29% growth over the same period in 2022.
  • The company's gross margin for Q3 2023 stood at approximately 79%.
  • SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) increased its annual guidance to $136 million - $137 million, implying an annual growth of 28%-29%.
  • The company ended the third quarter with $166.8 million in cash and equivalents.
Article's Main Image

SI-BONE Inc (SIBN, Financial), a leading medical device company, released its earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, on November 6, 2023. The company reported record financial results, with significant growth in revenue and gross margin.

Financial Highlights

SI-BONE Inc (SIBN, Financial) reported record worldwide revenue of $34.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, representing a 29% growth over the corresponding period in 2022. The company's U.S. revenue for the same period was $32.3 million, a 31% growth over the corresponding period in 2022. The gross margin for the third quarter of 2023 was approximately 79%.

Operating expenses increased by 6% to $38.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, primarily driven by increases in commission related to revenue growth, research and development investments, and commercial activities to support revenue and active surgeon growth. The operating loss improved by 18% to $11.2 million in the third quarter of 2023, as compared to an operating loss of $13.6 million in the corresponding period in 2022.

The company ended the third quarter with $166.8 million in cash and equivalents, with a cash use of $2.7 million in the quarter.

Operational Highlights

SI-BONE Inc (SIBN, Financial) received a patent for a crucial technology to place triangular implants in the SI joint. The company also surpassed 90,000 procedures performed by over 3,500 surgeons worldwide. The International Journal of Spine Surgery published a meta-analysis of 57 studies with over 2,800 patients which reaffirmed SI-BONE's technique delivers the highest improvement in pain and disability scores.

Updated Financial Guidance

Based on the strength of the company's year-to-date performance, SI-BONE Inc (SIBN, Financial) is increasing its 2023 worldwide revenue guidance to be in the range of $136 million to $137 million from the previous guidance of $132 million to $134 million. The updated guidance translates to growth of approximately 28% to 29% compared to fiscal year 2022, versus the previous revenue growth of approximately 24% to 26%.

About SI-BONE Inc (SIBN, Financial)

SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) is a global leader in technology for surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. Since pioneering minimally invasive SI joint surgery in 2009, SI-BONE has supported over 3,500 surgeons in performing a total of over 90,000 sacropelvic procedures. A unique body of clinical evidence supports the use of SI-BONE’s technologies, including two randomized controlled trials and over 120 peer-reviewed publications.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SI-BONE Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.