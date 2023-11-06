Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results: Net Loss Per Share of $1.62

Earnings available for distribution per common share rises to $1.51 from $1.45 in Q2 2023

Author's Avatar
12 minutes ago
Summary
  • Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) reports a net loss per common share of $1.62 in Q3 2023, compared to $0.03 in Q2 2023.
  • Earnings available for distribution per common share increased to $1.51 from $1.45 in Q2 2023.
  • Book value per common share declined to $9.93 from $11.98 as of June 30, 2023.
  • The company's debt-to-equity ratio rose to 6.4x from 5.9x as of June 30, 2023.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported a net loss per common share of $1.62, a significant drop from the $0.03 reported in the second quarter of 2023. Despite the net loss, earnings available for distribution per common share rose to $1.51 from $1.45 in Q2 2023.

Financial Performance and Challenges

According to John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer, the third quarter presented a challenging environment for Agency RMBS due to shifting expectations for fiscal and monetary policy, leading to higher interest rates and escalating interest rate volatility. This resulted in a 17.1% decline in the company's book value per common share for the third quarter. The decline in book value, combined with the $0.40 common stock dividend, resulted in an economic return of (13.8)% for the quarter.

Financial Achievements and Key Details

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR, Financial) maintained a sizeable balance of unrestricted cash and unencumbered investments totaling $392 million. Earnings available for distribution continued to benefit from attractive interest income on target assets, favorable funding, and low-cost, pay-fixed swaps. The company's debt-to-equity ratio ended the third quarter at 6.4x, up from 5.9x as of June 30th.

Analysis on the Company's Performance

The company's financial performance in Q3 2023 was significantly impacted by the challenging environment for Agency RMBS. Despite this, the company managed to increase its earnings available for distribution per common share. However, the company's net loss per share and decline in book value per common share indicate a need for strategic adjustments to navigate the shifting financial markets.

Other Pertinent Details

As of November 3, 2023, the company's book value per common share is estimated to be between $9.07 and $9.45. The company remains cautious on the near-term outlook for the sector given the uncertain path of fiscal and monetary policy and heightened geopolitical risks.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.