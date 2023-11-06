Matterport Inc (MTTR) Reports Q3 2023 Financial Results Above Guidance, Raises 2023 Outlook

Subscription revenue reaches record $22.9 million, up 20% YoY; Total revenue of $40.6 million, up 7% YoY

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Q3 subscription revenue reached a record $22.9 million, a 20% increase year-over-year.
  • Total revenue for Q3 was $40.6 million, surpassing the high end of the guidance range.
  • Non-GAAP loss per share improved to $0.04, a 56% improvement YoY.
  • Cash used in operations improved by 62% YoY.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, Matterport Inc (MTTR, Financial) announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The company reported a standout performance with both revenue and loss per share surpassing the high end of guidance. The total revenue for the quarter grew to $40.6 million, driven by strong uptake from enterprises and SMBs. Subscription revenue jumped 20% year-over-year, to a record $22.9 million, underscoring the growing trust in the Matterport platform.

Financial Highlights

For the third quarter of 2023, Matterport Inc (MTTR, Financial) reported several financial highlights. The total number of subscribers increased to 887,000, a 35% increase YoY. Spaces under management increased to 11.1 million, up 28% YoY. The total revenue was $40.6 million, a 7% increase YoY, and subscription revenue was $22.9 million, a 20% increase YoY. The Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) exiting the third quarter was $91.4 million. The net loss was $0.15 per share, and the Non-GAAP net loss was $0.04 per share, a 56% improvement YoY. Cash used in operating activities was $15.5 million, an improvement of 62% YoY.

Business Highlights

Matterport Inc (MTTR, Financial) also announced several business highlights. The company introduced the next generation of intelligent digital twins with powerful new capabilities fueled by the company’s rapid advancements in AI and data science. The company also announced its latest collaboration with Procore Technologies Inc., a leading global provider of construction management software, expanding Matterport’s platform ecosystem support for design and construction management software services. Additionally, Matterport announced its partnership with Equinox Technologies, a distributor of global technologies and Managed Security Services to offer Matterport’s digital twin platform to Government, Enterprise, and Small-to-Medium sized customers out of its offices in the United Arab Emirates, India, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Outlook for Q4 and Full Year 2023

For the fourth quarter and full year 2023, the company is raising its guidance for revenue and Non-GAAP loss per share driven by continued strong demand for digital twins, combined with robust gross margins and continued operating discipline. The company expects total revenue to be between $39 million and $41 million for Q4 2023 and between $157 million and $159 million for the full year 2023. The subscription revenue is expected to be between $23.0 million and $23.3 million for Q4 2023 and between $86.5 million and $86.8 million for the full year 2023. The Non-GAAP loss per share is expected to be between $(0.05) and $(0.03) for Q4 2023 and between $(0.23) and $(0.21) for the full year 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Matterport Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.