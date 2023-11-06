Fabrinet (FN) Reports Record Revenue and Net Income Per Share for Q1 FY2024

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights Revealed

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Fabrinet (FN) reports a record revenue of $685.5 million for Q1 FY2024, compared to $655.4 million for Q1 FY2023.
  • GAAP net income for Q1 FY2024 was $65.1 million, compared to $64.6 million for Q1 FY2023.
  • Non-GAAP net income for Q1 FY2024 was $72.8 million, compared to $72.4 million for Q1 FY2023.
  • Fabrinet (FN) expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $680 million to $700 million.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, Fabrinet (FN, Financial), a leading provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, announced its financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended September 29, 2023.

Company Performance and Challenges

Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet, commented on the company's performance, stating,

We had a very strong start to the year with revenue and net income per share that were above our guidance ranges, and also marked new quarterly records. Industry-wide inventory adjustments continue to affect certain programs, but these declines were more than offset by quickly ramping new programs. We continue to carefully manage costs, which resulted in strong bottom-line results. We expect to extend our strong execution into the second quarter, as reflected in our guidance.”

Financial Achievements

Fabrinet (FN, Financial) reported a record revenue of $685.5 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to $655.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. The GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $65.1 million, compared to $64.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. The Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $72.8 million, compared to $72.4 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Key Details from Financial Statements

According to the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets, as of September 29, 2023, Fabrinet (FN, Financial) had total assets of $2,019,221,000 and total liabilities of $489,052,000. The company's total shareholders' equity stood at $1,530,169,000. The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income revealed a net comprehensive income of $65,702,000 for the three months ended September 29, 2023.

Business Outlook

Based on information available as of November 6, 2023, Fabrinet (FN, Financial) is issuing guidance for its second fiscal quarter ending December 29, 2023. The company expects second quarter revenue to be in the range of $680 million to $700 million. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.78 to $1.85, based on approximately 36.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.98 to $2.05, based on approximately 36.5 million fully diluted shares outstanding.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Fabrinet for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.