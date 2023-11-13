KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE) Reports Flat Sequential Margins and Strong Operating Cash Flow in Q3 2023

Despite a 10% sequential decline in rig count, KLXE maintains steady performance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • KLXE reports Q3 2023 revenue of $221 million and net income of $8 million
  • Cash balance increased by $8 million sequentially and $49 million compared to Q3 2022
  • Net debt reduced by 4% sequentially, ending the quarter with a net debt balance of $194 million
  • Successful integration of Greene’s and implementation of $3 million in annual cost synergies
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc (KLXE, Financial) released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. Despite a 10% sequential decline in rig count, the company managed to maintain flat sequential margins and strong operating cash flow.

Financial Highlights

KLXE reported a revenue of $221 million for Q3 2023. The net income stood at $8 million, with a net income margin of 3%, and diluted earnings per share of $0.47. The adjusted net income was also $8 million, with adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.51. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $37 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 17%.

The company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $90 million, an increase of $8 million sequentially and $49 million compared to Q3 2022. The total debt balance was $284 million, with a 4% sequential reduction in net debt, ending the quarter with a net debt balance of $194 million and a Last Twelve Months Net Leverage Ratio of 1.3x.

Operational Achievements

KLXE successfully integrated Greene’s and fully implemented $3 million in annual cost synergies. The company also launched and commercialized its latest generation downhole tools and products. KLXE's President and CEO, Chris Baker, stated that the company's new products and dedication to developing leading-edge technology will be material differentiators for KLXE in 2024 and beyond.

Outlook

Despite weaker seasonal activity and operator budget exhaustion typical of the fourth quarter, KLXE anticipates that fourth quarter margins will hold up well. As a result, the company expects strong full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA between $140 million to $150 million.

Financial Tables

The company's financial tables reveal a consistent revenue of $220.6 million in Q3 2023, which was on par with Q3 2022 revenue of $221.6 million. The net income for Q3 2023 was $7.6 million, compared to Q3 2022 net income of $11.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2023 decreased 1% to $36.7 million, compared to Q3 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $37.1 million.

As of September 30, 2023, KLXE's total debt outstanding was $284.1 million, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $90.4 million. The company's liquidity as of the same date was $154.8 million, including availability of $64.4 million on the September 2023 ABL Facility borrowing base certificate.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.