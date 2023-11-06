Viant Technology Inc (DSP) Reports 22% Revenue Growth and 34% Gross Profit Increase in Q3 2023

Company's Net Loss Decreases by 95% Year-Over-Year

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Viant Technology Inc (DSP) reports a 22% increase in revenue and a 34% increase in gross profit for Q3 2023.
  • The company's net loss decreased by 95% compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 636% year-over-year.
  • Advertiser spend per active customer increased by 11% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, Viant Technology Inc (DSP, Financial), a leading people-based advertising technology company, released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company reported significant growth in key financial metrics, including a 22% increase in revenue and a 34% increase in gross profit compared to the same period in 2022. The company's net loss decreased by 95% year-over-year, demonstrating the strength of its business model.

Financial Highlights

For the third quarter of 2023, Viant Technology Inc (DSP, Financial) reported revenue of $59,585,000, a 22% increase from $48,830,000 in the same period in 2022. Gross profit for the quarter was $28,620,000, a 34% increase from $21,300,000 in Q3 2022. The company's net loss decreased significantly, from $12,426,000 in Q3 2022 to $672,000 in Q3 2023, a decrease of 95%. The net loss attributable to Viant Technology Inc was $526,000, an 83% decrease from $3,126,000 in the same period in 2022.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

On a non-GAAP basis, the company reported a contribution ex-TAC of $39,102,000, a 22% increase from $32,071,000 in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $9,668,000, a significant increase from a loss of $1,804,000 in the same period in 2022. The non-GAAP net income attributable to Viant Technology Inc was $1,367,000, a 254% increase from a loss of $886,000 in Q3 2022.

Business Highlights and Future Outlook

Viant Technology Inc (DSP, Financial) reported strong growth in its business operations, with advertiser spend per active customer increasing by 11% year-over-year. The company also reported double-digit growth in CTV, representing more than a third of advertiser spend. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue in the range of $64.0 million to $67.0 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $10.5 million to $11.5 million.

Conclusion

The Q3 2023 financial results demonstrate Viant Technology Inc (DSP, Financial)'s strong performance and growth potential. With significant increases in revenue and gross profit, and a substantial decrease in net loss, the company is well-positioned for future growth. The company's focus on innovation and unique programmatic advertising tools continues to drive strong results, providing confidence in its market positioning and growth opportunities ahead.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Viant Technology Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.