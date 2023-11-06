FibroGen Inc (FGEN) Reports 155% YoY Increase in Q3 2023 Net Revenue

Strong Roxadustat Volume Growth in China and Successful Cost Reduction Plan Boosts Performance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • FibroGen Inc (FGEN) reported a 155% year-over-year increase in third quarter net revenue, reaching $40.1 million.
  • Roxadustat volume in China grew by 37%, contributing to the company's strong performance.
  • The company's cost reduction plan has been successfully implemented, leading to an expected reduction of total annualized expenses of $120 million.
  • FibroGen Inc (FGEN) expects its cash runway to extend into 2026.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, FibroGen Inc (FGEN, Financial) released its third quarter 2023 financial results, reporting a significant increase in net revenue and robust growth in roxadustat volume in China. The company's successful execution of its cost reduction plan has also contributed to its strong financial performance.

Financial Highlights

FibroGen Inc (FGEN, Financial) reported a net revenue of $40.1 million for the third quarter of 2023, marking a 155% increase year over year. The net loss for the quarter was $63.6 million, or $0.65 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $91.7 million, or $0.98 net loss per basic and diluted share one year ago. The company's cash, cash equivalents, investments, and accounts receivable as of September 30, 2023, amounted to $283.0 million.

China Performance and Upcoming Milestones

In China, the company achieved a net product revenue of $29.4 million from the sale of roxadustat, a 69% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Total roxadustat net sales in China by FibroGen and the distribution entity jointly owned by FibroGen and AstraZeneca reached $77.1 million, a 31% increase year over year. The company expects approval decision of chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA) in China in mid-2024.

Looking ahead, FibroGen Inc (FGEN, Financial) anticipates topline data from two pivotal pamrevlumab pancreatic cancer trials in the first half of 2024. The company also plans to start a Phase 2 metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer trial and file two immuno-oncology INDs within the next 12 months.

Commentary

Today, we reported another quarter of strong roxadustat volume growth in China, achieving the highest ever value share, at 42%, in the anemia of CKD category," said Thane Wettig, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. "The continued strength of our China business, sooner than expected realization of our corporate cost reduction efforts and our strong balance sheet provide us a cash runway into 2026."

Financial Tables

According to the condensed consolidated balance sheets, as of September 30, 2023, FibroGen Inc (FGEN, Financial) had total assets of $460.426 million, compared to $610.087 million as of December 31, 2022. The total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, and deficit amounted to $460.426 million as of September 30, 2023.

The condensed consolidated statements of operations showed a total revenue of $40.134 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $15.735 million for the same period in 2022. The total operating costs and expenses for the third quarter of 2023 were $103.616 million, compared to $109.392 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from FibroGen Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.