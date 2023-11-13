Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 3.94%, with a 3-month loss of -3.08%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 115.79. These statistics raise the question: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of Booking Holdings' valuation, and we encourage you to read on to find out more.

Introduction to Booking Holdings Inc

Booking Holdings is the world's largest online travel agency by revenue, providing booking and payment services for a wide range of travel-related needs. The company owns several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com. The majority of its revenue and profits come from transaction fees for online bookings.

At a share price of $2971.43, Booking Holdings (BKNG, Financial) has a market cap of $103.70 billion. However, its GF Value, an estimate of fair value, stands at $4316.31. This discrepancy suggests that the stock might be significantly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance.

Booking Holdings' GF Value suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued. This is based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment factor based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns.

Because Booking Holdings is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Financial Strength of Booking Holdings

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss. Therefore, it's crucial to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. One way to do this is by looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Booking Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.97, which is better than 58.12% of 819 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. The overall financial strength of Booking Holdings is fair, with a rating of 6 out of 10.

Profitability and Growth of Booking Holdings

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Booking Holdings has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 30.71% that ranks better than 92.45% of 821 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of Booking Holdings is strong, with a rating of 8 out of 10.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Booking Holdings is 7.2%, which ranks better than 70.27% of 767 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -8%, which ranks worse than 69.67% of 610 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to determine a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Booking Holdings's ROIC is 39.47, and its WACC is 12.42.

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Booking Holdings gives every indication of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 69.67% of 610 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Booking Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

