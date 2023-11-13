Booking Holdings (BKNG): A Hidden Gem in the Market? Unveiling Its True Worth

An In-Depth Analysis of Booking Holdings' Market Value

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 3.94%, with a 3-month loss of -3.08%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 115.79. These statistics raise the question: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide an in-depth analysis of Booking Holdings' valuation, and we encourage you to read on to find out more.

Introduction to Booking Holdings Inc

Booking Holdings is the world's largest online travel agency by revenue, providing booking and payment services for a wide range of travel-related needs. The company owns several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com. The majority of its revenue and profits come from transaction fees for online bookings.

At a share price of $2971.43, Booking Holdings (BKNG, Financial) has a market cap of $103.70 billion. However, its GF Value, an estimate of fair value, stands at $4316.31. This discrepancy suggests that the stock might be significantly undervalued.

1721656807480422400.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance.

Booking Holdings' GF Value suggests that the stock is significantly undervalued. This is based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment factor based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns.

Because Booking Holdings is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1721656782062940160.png

Financial Strength of Booking Holdings

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss. Therefore, it's crucial to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. One way to do this is by looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Booking Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.97, which is better than 58.12% of 819 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. The overall financial strength of Booking Holdings is fair, with a rating of 6 out of 10.

1721656827717939200.png

Profitability and Growth of Booking Holdings

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Booking Holdings has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 30.71% that ranks better than 92.45% of 821 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Overall, the profitability of Booking Holdings is strong, with a rating of 8 out of 10.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Booking Holdings is 7.2%, which ranks better than 70.27% of 767 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -8%, which ranks worse than 69.67% of 610 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to determine a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Booking Holdings's ROIC is 39.47, and its WACC is 12.42.

1721656846890102784.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Booking Holdings gives every indication of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. However, its growth ranks worse than 69.67% of 610 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Booking Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.