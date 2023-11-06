American States Water Co (AWR) Reports 23.2% Increase in Q3 2023 Earnings

AWR's Q3 2023 earnings show a significant increase compared to Q3 2022, driven by new water rates and a favorable variance from the cost of capital proceeding.

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • AWR's Q3 2023 consolidated diluted EPS increased by 23.2% compared to Q3 2022.
  • The company filed a water utility general rate case in August 2023 for new rates in the years 2025 - 2027.
  • AWR's water utility segment, Golden State Water Company (GSWC), adopted a lower cost of debt of 5.1% as compared to 6.6% previously authorized.
  • AWR's Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.43 per share on AWR’s Common Shares.
Article's Main Image

On November 6, 2023, American States Water Co (AWR, Financial) announced its third quarter 2023 results, reporting a significant increase in earnings. The company's consolidated diluted earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 2023 increased by 23.2% compared to the same period in 2022. This increase was driven by new water rates approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) and a favorable variance resulting from the cost of capital proceeding.

Financial Highlights

AWR reported basic and fully diluted earnings per share of $0.85 for Q3 2023, compared to $0.69 for Q3 2022, marking an increase of $0.16 per share, or 23.2%. This increase includes a favorable variance of $0.04 per share resulting from the impact of accounting estimates recorded in Q3 2022 for revenues subject to refund related to the pending cost of capital proceeding, which were subsequently reversed during Q2 2023 upon receipt of a final decision adopted by the CPUC.

AWR's water utility segment, Golden State Water Company (GSWC), recorded diluted earnings of $0.72 per share for Q3 2023, compared to $0.54 per share for the same period in 2022, an increase of $0.18 per share. This increase was largely due to an increase in water operating revenues of approximately $13.5 million, primarily as a result of the second-year rate increases related to the three months ended September 30, 2023.

Regulatory Matters

On June 29, 2023, a final decision was adopted by the CPUC in the cost of capital proceeding at AWR’s regulated water utility segment, GSWC. The decision adopted a lower cost of debt of 5.1% as compared to 6.6% previously authorized. All adjustments to rates are to be prospective and not retroactive.

Dividends

On October 30, 2023, AWR’s Board of Directors approved a fourth quarter dividend of $0.43 per share on AWR’s Common Shares. Dividends on the Common Shares will be paid on December 1, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2023.

Year-To-Date 2023 Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, AWR reported a $1.21 per share increase in recorded year-to-date 2023 consolidated diluted EPS compared to the same period in 2022. This increase reflects the impact of retroactive rates of $0.38 per share related to the full year of 2022 due to receiving a final decision in the water utility general rate case.

AWR's Q3 2023 earnings report demonstrates the company's strong financial performance, driven by new water rates and a favorable variance from the cost of capital proceeding. The company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders is evident in its decision to increase dividends for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from American States Water Co for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.