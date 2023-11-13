The stock of EQT Corp (EQT, Financial) has seen a daily loss of -4.94%, and a 3-month gain of 2.21%. Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 7.4. However, the question that arises is whether the stock is significantly overvalued. This article presents an in-depth valuation analysis of EQT (EQT), providing valuable insights for potential investors. Read on to discover more about this intriguing financial exploration.

Introduction to EQT Corp (EQT, Financial)

EQT Corp is a prominent independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica shales in the Appalachian Basin in the Eastern United States. The company is committed to executing combo-development projects for developing multiwell pads to meet supply needs, focusing on maximizing operational efficiency, technology, and sustainability. The company's main customers include marketers, utilities, and industrial operators in the Appalachian Basin. EQT Corp has one reportable segment and its revenue stems from three types of gas reserves: natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. All of the firm's operating revenue is generated in the U.S., with most revenue flowing from the Marcellus Shale field and through the sale of natural gas.

Understanding the GF Value of EQT Corp (EQT, Financial)

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line denotes the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

The stock of EQT Corp (EQT, Financial) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. At its current price of $42.51 per share and the market cap of $17.50 billion, EQT stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. Because EQT is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Evaluating the Financial Strength of EQT Corp (EQT, Financial)

Before investing in a company's stock, it is crucial to check its financial strength. Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide a great way to understand a company's financial strength. EQT has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which is worse than 95.66% of 1036 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of EQT is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of EQT is fair.

Assessing the Profitability and Growth of EQT Corp (EQT, Financial)

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. EQT has been profitable 5 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $7.4. Its operating margin is 31.8%, which ranks better than 77.51% of 987 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of EQT is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

Growth is one of the most critical factors in the valuation of a company. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of EQT is 26.1%, which ranks better than 78.73% of 865 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 137.6%, which ranks better than 97.71% of 829 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

Comparing ROIC and WACC of EQT Corp (EQT, Financial)

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, EQT's ROIC was 7.26, while its WACC came in at 7.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of EQT Corp (EQT, Financial) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is also fair. Its growth ranks better than 97.71% of 829 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. For more details about EQT stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

