Olo Inc (OLO) Reports 22% Revenue Growth and 33% Increase in ARPU in Q3 2023

Despite an operating loss, the company's financial results reflect strong performance and confidence in future growth

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Olo Inc (OLO) reported a 22% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching $57.8 million in Q3 2023.
  • Average revenue per unit (ARPU) saw a significant 33% growth year-over-year, and a 4% sequential increase to approximately $742.
  • Despite an operating loss of $16.3 million, non-GAAP operating income was $5.7 million, compared to $3.0 million a year ago.
  • The company repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares for approximately $13.0 million, leaving approximately $37.0 million remaining on the authorization.
Article's Main Image

Released on November 6, 2023, Olo Inc (OLO, Financial)'s third quarter financial results reflect a strong performance with a 22% year-over-year increase in total revenue, reaching $57.8 million. The company's total platform revenue also saw a 24% year-over-year increase to $57.3 million. Despite these positive figures, the company reported an operating loss of $16.3 million, compared to an operating loss of $15.9 million a year ago.

Financial Highlights

Notably, Olo Inc (OLO, Financial)'s gross profit increased by 9% year-over-year to $34.6 million, representing 60% of total revenue. The non-GAAP gross profit saw a 12% year-over-year increase to $38.8 million, accounting for 67% of total revenue. The net loss was $11.8 million or $0.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $14.6 million or $0.09 per share a year ago. However, non-GAAP net income was $7.6 million or $0.04 per share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $3.6 million or $0.02 per share a year ago.

Furthermore, the company's cash, cash equivalents, and short- and long-term investments totaled $397.6 million as of September 30, 2023. The company also repurchased approximately 2.0 million shares for approximately $13.0 million, bringing total repurchases under the program to 8.8 million shares for approximately $63.0 million and leaving approximately $37.0 million remaining on the authorization.

Performance Analysis

Olo Inc (OLO, Financial) has shown strong performance in Q3 2023, with significant growth in revenue and ARPU. The company's continued efforts to innovate and provide superior guest experiences have contributed to these positive results. Despite the operating loss, the company's non-GAAP operating income and net income show promising signs of financial stability and potential for future growth.

Looking Ahead

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Olo expects to report revenue in the range of $58.5 million to $59.0 million, and non-GAAP operating income in the range of $6.2 million to $6.6 million. For the fiscal year 2023, the company expects to report revenue in the range of $223.8 million to $224.3 million, and non-GAAP operating income in the range of $17.6 million to $18.0 million.

These projections reflect Olo's confidence in building on its third quarter results and its position to help restaurant brands run their businesses more efficiently and drive more traffic.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Olo Inc for further details.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.